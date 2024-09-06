Israel prepares for war with Iran

Israel's National Public Transportation Authority on Thursday held discussions, exercises and war games in preparation for a possible war.

The exercises were held in light of the recent developments in the region, and as a preparation for the possibility of escalation of fighting with Hezbollah or an Iranian attack.

The war game held under the leadership of the Director General of the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety, Moshe Ben Zaken, was attended by the Deputy Minister of Transportation, Rabbi Uri Makleb, the management of the National Authority for Public Transportation, representatives of the Home Front Command, chairmen and CEOs of all the public transportation companies, during which a photo was shown.

The national situation and a large number of possible scenarios were discussed and the tortures that will be given.

Among the issues discussed: improvement of the logistics system, development of advanced technologies, organization of manpower, training of professionals and coordination with various bodies in order to ensure that the service remains active and efficient even during extreme situations, including solutions for manpower during such a powerful war, and the continued expansion of factories essential to the activity the economy.