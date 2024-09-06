News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Israel prepares for war with Iran

Israel prepares for war with Iran

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 06, 2024 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israel's National Public Transportation Authority on Thursday held discussions, exercises and war games in preparation for a possible war.

IMAGE: A woman holds up a sign and a hand painted in yellow during a protest to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, on September 5, 2024. Photograph: Florion Goga/Reuters

The exercises were held in light of the recent developments in the region, and as a preparation for the possibility of escalation of fighting with Hezbollah or an Iranian attack.

 

The war game held under the leadership of the Director General of the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety, Moshe Ben Zaken, was attended by the Deputy Minister of Transportation, Rabbi Uri Makleb, the management of the National Authority for Public Transportation, representatives of the Home Front Command, chairmen and CEOs of all the public transportation companies, during which a photo was shown.

The national situation and a large number of possible scenarios were discussed and the tortures that will be given.

Among the issues discussed: improvement of the logistics system, development of advanced technologies, organization of manpower, training of professionals and coordination with various bodies in order to ensure that the service remains active and efficient even during extreme situations, including solutions for manpower during such a powerful war, and the continued expansion of factories essential to the activity the economy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'Israel has a right to defend itself!'
'Israel has a right to defend itself!'
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran 'concludes' operation; not yet over, says Israel
Iran 'concludes' operation; not yet over, says Israel
Duleep: Musheer, Saini give India B upper hand
Duleep: Musheer, Saini give India B upper hand
Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD
Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD
Sensex tanks 1,017 points to close at 2-week low
Sensex tanks 1,017 points to close at 2-week low

More like this

Plea in SC seeks halt on export of weapons to Israel

Plea in SC seeks halt on export of weapons to Israel

'Israel like James Bond has a licence to kill'

'Israel like James Bond has a licence to kill'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances