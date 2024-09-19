News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Lebanon: Walkie-talkies explode, vehicles catch fire; 14 killed

Lebanon: Walkie-talkies explode, vehicles catch fire; 14 killed

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2024 07:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least 14 people have been killed and 450 others injured in walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon, CNN reported, citing Lebanon's health ministry.

IMAGE: A vendor shows walkie-talkie devices without batteries, which he says he removed for safety reasons at an electronic store in Sidon, after hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated on Wednesday across Lebanon's south and in Beirut's southern suburbs, on September 18, 2024. Photograph: Aziz Taher/Reuters

The latest attack comes just a day after 12 people were killed and more than 2,800 others were wounded in a coordinated explosion of pagers in Lebanon.

Dozens of ambulance crews from the Lebanese Red Cross were working to rescue and evacuate those who were wounded after walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the CNN report.

 

Over 30 teams of Lebanese Red Cross emergency medics were working in southern Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut and central Beqaa valley.

In addition, 50 ambulance crews were on alert in Mount Lebanon and Beirut to help in evacuation efforts.

The Lebanese Civil Defence said it was working to contain fires in 60 houses and shops that started after the walkie-talkies exploding, including one in a lithium battery shop.

As many as 15 cars and dozens of motorcycles caught fire and two fingerprint devices in the Nebatieh Governorate, CNN reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lebanese ministry of health directed health workers to urgently report to work considering the 'large number of injured people being transferred to hospitals' after the pager explosions, CNN reported.

Officials have also urged people to donate blood in anticipation of increased need.

Hezbollah had blamed Israel for the pager explosions on Tuesday and pledged retribution.

Meanwhile, Lebanese officials urged people who possess pagers to discard them.

Following the pager explosions in Lebanon, Jordan on Tuesday expressed willingness to provide 'any medical assistance needed by the Lebanese medical sector to treat thousands of Lebanese citizens who were injured'.

During the telephonic conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated 'Jordan's support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty and stability', according to Jordan's foreign ministry statement, CNN reported.

Safadi emphasised the need to 'stop the dangerous escalation witnessed in the region, through an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression on Gaza'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Israel prepares for war with Iran
Israel prepares for war with Iran
'Israel like James Bond has a licence to kill'
'Israel like James Bond has a licence to kill'
9 killed, Iran envoy hurt in Lebanon pager blasts
9 killed, Iran envoy hurt in Lebanon pager blasts
61% polling in J-K phase 1; voting figures may go up
61% polling in J-K phase 1; voting figures may go up
Talks between Bengal govt, docs fail, stir to continue
Talks between Bengal govt, docs fail, stir to continue
Simultaneous polls: How will NDA reach magic number?
Simultaneous polls: How will NDA reach magic number?
Irreparable loss, says E&Y on young CA's death
Irreparable loss, says E&Y on young CA's death

More like this

At least 9 killed in second wave of device blasts

At least 9 killed in second wave of device blasts

Israel strikes Beirut after Golan attack, 1 killed

Israel strikes Beirut after Golan attack, 1 killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances