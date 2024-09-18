Blasts rock Lebanon at funeral of pager blast victims

A series of explosions rocked Lebanon on Wednesday, just a day after a deadly attack involving exploding pagers claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

IMAGE: People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024. Photograph: Hassan Hankir/Reuters

The exact number of casualties from the latest explosions remains unclear.

The United States is currently assessing the potential impact of the attack on ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

In response to the heightened tensions, Israel has begun deploying additional troops to its border with Lebanon as a precautionary measure.

New details about the attack have emerged.

The pagers were manufactured by a Hungarian company, and an American official confirmed that Israel had informed the United States about the operation.

The company has been involved in a licensing agreement with Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese firm, for the past three years.

While Gold Apollo authorized BAC to use its brand for product sales, the design and manufacturing of the pagers were solely the responsibility of BAC.

The company was registered in Hungary in 2022 and has a history of financial transactions.

The attack in Lebanon began on Tuesday when pagers in people's possession started to heat up and explode, causing widespread panic and injury.

The majority of victims were associated with Hezbollah, but it is unclear if civilians unrelated to the group were also affected.