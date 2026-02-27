HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Nepalese woman gang-raped in Gurugram; one arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 27, 2026 00:24 IST

Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) A Nepali woman returning home by an auto rickshaw in Gurugram was allegedly gang-raped by three people, including the driver of the three-wheeler, officials said on Thursday. Police have arrested the auto driver after registering an FIR at the Sadar police station, and a search is underway to nab the other two accused, they added. In her complaint filed on Wednesday, the 26-year-old victim said she lived in Kurukshetra, where she worked with a private company. On Tuesday, she had come to Gurugram to meet a friend. However, unable to find her friend, she became upset and consumed alcohol, the complaint said. "She then boarded an auto-rickshaw, which already had three people inside. She was so drunk that she couldn't remember anything clearly.
When she regained her consciousness, she found herself in a room in the Naharpur Rupa area, after which she approached the police," officials said, quoting the victim. "In her complaint, the woman accused three men of gang-rape. Police arrested the main accused, the auto driver, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night. A local court on Thursday sent him to judicial custody. A search is underway for the remaining accused," a senior police officer said.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
