Nepalese woman gang-raped in Gurugram; one arrested

Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) A Nepali woman returning home by an auto rickshaw in Gurugram was allegedly gang-raped by three people, including the driver of the three-wheeler, officials said on Thursday. Police have arrested the auto driver after registering an FIR at the Sadar police station, and a search is underway to nab the other two accused, they added. In her complaint filed on Wednesday, the 26-year-old victim said she lived in Kurukshetra, where she worked with a private company. On Tuesday, she had come to Gurugram to meet a friend. However, unable to find her friend, she became upset and consumed alcohol, the complaint said. "She then boarded an auto-rickshaw, which already had three people inside. She was so drunk that she couldn't remember anything clearly.