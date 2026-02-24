Assam woman out with boyfriend gang-raped, made to transfer money

The victim alleged that at least seven unknown men raped her one after the other and then forced her to transfer Rs 10,000 to one of the accused's accounts.

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven men who also extorted money from her while she was out with her boyfriend near Silchar town in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim filed a complaint of the incident, which took place on February 19, and a case has been registered in this connection, a senior police officer said.

The victim identified two persons, who were subsequently arrested, while efforts are on to identify and nab the others, he added.

The case was registered at Silchar Sadar Police Station under sections 308 (5) (extortion by death threat), 310 (2) (dacoity), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 61(2) (unlawful act committed by two or more persons, 70(1) (gang rape), 76 (criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe her or compel her to be naked), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, police said.

The mandatory medical examination has been conducted, and her statement has also been recorded, the officer said.

The police were initially tight-lipped about the issue, but the matter went viral on social media on Tuesday after a Silchar-based journalist was attacked by family members of one of the accused.

Accused's family attacks journalist

The journalist claimed that he was stopped by the family members of the accused near the National Highway Road police station, asked why he reported the incident and then beaten up, but was saved by onlookers.

He also lodged a complaint in this connection, and the police arrested one person in this connection.

A senior police officer appealed to people not to spread misinformation on social media and shared the details.

The victim's family members said that she was in a car with her boyfriend on Bypass Road, a few kilometres from Silchar town, when a group of men appeared in an SUV and attacked them.

"They first asked the couple about their whereabouts and then suddenly grabbed the woman and her friend. There were around 7 men, and they raped her one by one in front of her friend," they alleged.

Opposition demands action

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also demanded strict action and asked the police for an update on the matter.

'I have met SP Cachar District for an update on action taken There should be no attempt to cover up this case. @AITC4Assam will not tolerate it. Medical report awaited I am told,' the Trinamool Congress MP said.