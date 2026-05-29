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Five Nepalese Nationals Jailed For Harassing Woman In Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 18:51 IST

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Five Nepalese nationals have been swiftly sentenced to imprisonment for harassing a woman in Hyderabad, highlighting the city's commitment to addressing such incidents.

Key Points

  • Five Nepalese nationals sentenced to seven days in jail for harassing a woman in Hyderabad.
  • The men allegedly misbehaved with a woman travelling with her husband.
  • All five accused were working as catering staff in Hyderabad.
  • Abids Police registered e-petty cases and produced the accused in court.

Five Nepalese nationals were sentenced to seven days' imprisonment within 48 hours for allegedly misbehaving with and harassing a woman here, police said on Friday.

Details of the Harassment Incident

The five men, allegedly in an inebriated condition, misbehaved with and harassed a woman who was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband on the evening of May 27, a police release said.

 

All five accused were working as catering staff in the city.

Swift Action by Hyderabad Police

Acting promptly, the Abids Police registered e-petty cases against the accused and produced them before a court, it said.

On Friday, the magistrate found all five accused guilty and sentenced them to seven days' imprisonment, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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