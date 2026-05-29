Five Nepalese Nationals Jailed For Harassing Woman In Hyderabad

Five Nepalese nationals have been swiftly sentenced to imprisonment for harassing a woman in Hyderabad, highlighting the city's commitment to addressing such incidents.
Key Points
- Five Nepalese nationals sentenced to seven days in jail for harassing a woman in Hyderabad.
- The men allegedly misbehaved with a woman travelling with her husband.
- All five accused were working as catering staff in Hyderabad.
- Abids Police registered e-petty cases and produced the accused in court.
Five Nepalese nationals were sentenced to seven days' imprisonment within 48 hours for allegedly misbehaving with and harassing a woman here, police said on Friday.
Details of the Harassment Incident
The five men, allegedly in an inebriated condition, misbehaved with and harassed a woman who was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband on the evening of May 27, a police release said.
All five accused were working as catering staff in the city.
Swift Action by Hyderabad Police
Acting promptly, the Abids Police registered e-petty cases against the accused and produced them before a court, it said.
On Friday, the magistrate found all five accused guilty and sentenced them to seven days' imprisonment, the release added.