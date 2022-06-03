News
Hyderabad teen gang-raped in car; 5 minors booked

Hyderabad teen gang-raped in car; 5 minors booked

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 03, 2022 15:26 IST
A police case has been registered against five minors for allegedly gang-raping a teenage girl in Hyderabad last week.

The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint with the police regarding the incident that took place under the Jubilee Hills police station limits on May 28.

The case was registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 read with 10 of the POCSO Act.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said that the accused have not been identified so far.

"The rape case was registered based on the complaint of the victim's father. Subsequently, after the victim's statement, we altered the sections and added sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act. Around 5 accused are involved," Davis told ANI over the phone.

"She is not in a position to identify the accused, so we are in the process of identifying the accused zeroing through other technical details. Prima facie, accused are also juvenile," he added.

According to the complainant, on May 28, his daughter went to a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills which was hosted by her friends.

"At about 5.30 pm, she was taken out of the pub by a few guys in a car. Later, they misbehaved with my daughter and assaulted her, she has minor injuries on her neck. Since then my daughter is in deep shock and unable to disclose the things exactly," read the complaint.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
