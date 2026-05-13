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Nepali Gang Ties Up, Robs Senior Citizens In Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 16:53 IST

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A Nepali gang in Hyderabad allegedly tied up and robbed a senior citizen couple, stealing valuables and raising concerns about a pattern of similar crimes in the area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Nepali gang allegedly robbed a senior citizen couple in Hyderabad after tying them up in their home.
  • The gang is suspected of administering sedatives to the couple before stealing valuables worth Rs 16.5 lakh.
  • A Nepali woman, previously involved in a similar offence, is the prime suspect in the robbery.
  • The incident follows the murder of a retired IPS officer's wife, allegedly by another Nepali gang, raising concerns about Nepali gangs in Hyderabad.

A Nepali gang stole gold and silver articles after tying up a senior citizen couple in their house here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a Nepali couple, along with their associates, committed the crime at the house of the elderly citizens--an international arbitrator and his wife, a pathologist, on May 11 night.

 

Prime Suspect Identified In Hyderabad Robbery

Police, based on preliminary investigation, said one Nepali woman, part of the gang, who emerged as the prime suspect in the dacoity was found to be a repeat offender. She was previously involved in one of the offences in the Moinabad area in 2023.

The senior citizens employed the Nepali couple last month through an agent. The prime suspect (Nepali woman) frequently visited the house.

On the pretext of celebrating a birthday party, other gang members joined the Nepali couple on May 11. They then tied the elderly couple and put them in a room even as they requested the accused not to hurt them.

Details Of The Hyderabad Crime

The accused are also suspected to have administered sedative-laced liquid to the couple, following which they fell unconscious.

Later, they stole valuables, including gold and silver articles, besides a two-wheeler all worth Rs 16.5 lakh before fleeing, a senior police official said.

It was only on Tuesday afternoon that the pathologist managed to raise an alaram after reaching near the room's window when a passerby noticed and informed the police.

Police Investigation Underway

Police registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab the accused who are suspected to have fled out of Telangana, police said.

The incident occurred even as Telangana police stepped up efforts to nab the cuplrits in the murder of the retired IPS officer's wife on May 8.

Tanuja (62) was allegedly killed by a Nepali gang with the help of domestic help Kalpana. The culprits allegedly smothered Tanuja to death and decamped with valuables from the house.

Police suspect the perpetrators fled the city in a train from the Nampally railway station here.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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