HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nepal ex-speaker arrested in gold smuggling case

Nepal ex-speaker arrested in gold smuggling case

By Shirish B Pradhan
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 22:26 IST

x

Former Nepal speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in gold smuggling.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 67-year-old vice chair of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau from his residence at Lalitpur Metropolitan City, according to a statement issued by the Nepal Police.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives was arrested for his involvement in selling gold pieces amounting to Nepalese Rs 85.52 million, which were stored at the Tribhuvan International Airport three years ago, police said.

 

A Chinese national coming from Dubai was arrested three years ago from the Kathmandu airport for smuggling the gold pieces hidden inside electronic cigarettes.

Mahara was found to be allegedly involved in assisting criminal gangs and some airport officials to sell the gold in the market at that time.

Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Downfall Of A Govt In 2 Days Is No Small Event'
'Downfall Of A Govt In 2 Days Is No Small Event'
'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
Nepal Crisis: A Wake-Up Call For India
Nepal Crisis: A Wake-Up Call For India
How Gen Z And Social Media Are Changing Nepal
How Gen Z And Social Media Are Changing Nepal
'What Happened In Nepal Is Heartbreaking'
'What Happened In Nepal Is Heartbreaking'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance1:26

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali in Bandra1:01

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO