'Downfall Of A Govt In 2 Days Is No Small Event'

IMAGE: Burnt vehicles inside the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the prime minister's office and other ministries in Kathmandu, September 12, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

"The revolution in Nepal has sparked a political awakening among Gen Z. They are trying to understand the constitution, law, policymaking process and how to make their voice powerful." Binita Poudel, Kathmandu-based lecturer and human rights lawyer who belongs to the Gen Z generation, tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

It was a dramatic and unprecedented time in Nepal last week, how was it for you?

Initially, Gen Z's peaceful protest was aimed at holding the existing government accountable for its deeds and its longstanding kleptocracy.

But it took a sharp and unexpected turn when the government became violent towards the protesters. The violence unleashed by the state triggered a nationwide outcry resulting in the collapse of the government.

A new interim government has been formed and we are on the verge of drafting policies, forming the cabinet etc.

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, patriotism and uncertainty. However, the situation is stable and peaceful for now.

Have things returned to normalcy after the unrest, violence and destruction?

I don't know how to define 'normal' because people are back to their daily routines, they are going to work, children are attending school, so yes, things are normal that way.

But emotionally, there is uncertainty. People are thinking what will happen in the country in the next few months?

While life may appear normal, emotionally and mentally, I think it will take time for it to be normal.

IMAGE: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel in conversation with Interim Prime Minister Justice Sushila Karki during the swearing in ceremony of ministers at Sital Niwas, the Nepali Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Kathmandu, September 15, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Nepal now has an interim PM and three ministers. What is Gen Z's vision moving forward? What does it expect from leaders currently in power?

Gen Z's initial intention was never to bring down the government. All it wanted was accountability and less corruption.

Change is not possible overnight. Our protest was to push for change, but the movement took a sudden turn due to the violence unleashed by the government.

Now that an interim government is formed, Gen Z wants to see an accountable cabinet.

In the short term, they want the following:

1. Elections on March 5, 2026.

2. Investigation into political and institutional corruption.

3. Protection for citizens, especially protesters and activists.

In the medium to long term, we are looking forward to constitutional, institutional reform and increased civic participation.

Gen Z's vision is to create a democracy which is less corrupt and not so heavily centralised.

IMAGE: Drone visuals of traffic as daily life returns to normalcy, in Kathmandu, September 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

You mentioned that one of Gen Z's key demands is protection. Can you elaborate on what that means?

In terms of protection, Gen Z demands a stable environment. The protest started off peacefully as laid down by the constitution, but it was infiltrated which changed the nature of the movement.

Gen Z was shocked in the manner in which their peaceful movement was hijacked by violent groups. Criminals serving prison sentences were released. Gen Z wants protection from violent infiltrators who brought criminal behaviour into the movement.

Secondly, protection from the government to ensure people are not targeted for expressing their democratic rights.

Thirdly, protection from political leaders who have been ousted from power and will mount a comeback.

Also, there is a demand to recognise young people who were killed as martyrs.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law Om Prakash Aryal has announced that 10 lakhs will be given to each family. A memorial park will be built in honour of the youngsters who lost their lives.

The deceased are seen as the reason why this Gen Z movement became a reality. Many of them were shot above the waist, not on the legs. Their sacrifice led to the collapse of the government and started the reform process.

Their names and legacy must be honoured and remembered by the people.

IMAGE: Nepali soldiers carry a concertina-barricade wire outside the presidential residence Shital Niwas, following deadly anti-corruption protests in Kathmandu, September 12, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

As a young person, how do you think the country can heal and stabilise after this violence and bloodshed?

Being a student of conflict and peace studies, I think one of the biggest steps would be to focus on peaceful negotiation.

Rage is required for sparking a massive change or a revolution, but stability must follow rage, and stability comes through negotiation.

All stakeholders -- along with the PM, newly appointed cabinet ministers and president -- must come together for peaceful negotiations. These discussions should not be driven by rage, but long-term vision.

What about political figures like Prachanda, K P Sharma Oli, and Sher Bahadur Deuba? What role do you see them playing now?

Until citizens realise people's power, established leaders will continue to dominate politics.

Many blindly support figures like Prachanda, Deuba, and Oli. Yes these leaders have done good deeds as well -- but it is also important to call out the bad deeds and hold them accountable.

Unfortunately, because the system is such their supporters often ignore their failures.

Real power doesn't lie only with the leaders -- it comes from the people.

Public awareness is key for change. We must learn to evaluate the leaders, not just follow them blindly out of loyalty.

IMAGE: Citizens pay candlelight tribute to those killed in Nepal's Gen Z protests in Kathmandu, September 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

How is this revolution by Gen Z going to change Nepal and bring about lasting change?

What we witnessed was not just a process, it was a revolution.

The downfall of a government in just two days is not a small event. This revolution will definitely stir a change. Some changes might be good, some not so good and we might take some time to get used to it.

The idea is to make the government more accountable. The three cabinet ministers are well qualified in their fields.

Gen Z is calling for things like anti-corruption laws, investigations into abuses of power, reforms and decentralisation.

People, especially young people, are starting to realise the power they hold and what they can do for their country.

They now see that real political change is possible.

Change will come, not overnight, but it will surely come.

IMAGE: People continue daily chores after Nepal's Gen Z protests in Kathmandu, September 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Has this led to a political awakening amongst the young people to contest the next election?

I myself feel politically awakened and sometimes aspire to maybe contest the MP election.

This revolution has sparked a political awakening among Gen Z. They are trying to understand the constitution, law, policymaking process and how to make their voice powerful.

This will lead to a massive shift in representation from party-centric to agenda-driven and more democratic-centric participation.

