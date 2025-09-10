'What Happened In Nepal Is Heartbreaking'

'Today is a black day for Nepal -- when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Prajakta Koli has postponed her plans of visiting Nepal due to the protests in that country.

'What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking,' she posted.

'Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon.'

IMAGE: Protesters set the parliament building on fire in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Manisha Koirala, whose grandfather Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala was a prime minister of Nepal, condemned the violence in the country.

'Today is a black day for Nepal -- when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice,' she wrote on Instagram.

Manisha has been sharing updates about the protests in Nepal, with the aim of spreading awareness.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance.

They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

IMAGE: Protesters set former PM K P Sharma Oli's home in Bhaktapur on fire on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

On Monday, the police used deadly force against protesters in which at least 19 individuals were killed and over 200 injured in Kathmandu and nearby towns.

Late that night, the government rolled back the ban on several social media sites.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli submitted his resignation, which was accepted by President Ram Chandra Poudel.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff