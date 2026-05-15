NEET-UG Re-Exam On June 21; Computer-Based Test From 2027

Following allegations of irregularities, the NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled for June 21, with significant changes including an extended test duration and a future shift to computer-based testing to ensure fairness for all students.

IMAGE: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21 following allegations of irregularities.

The re-test duration has been extended by 15 minutes, and candidates can choose their preferred test cities.

From 2025, the NEET-UG exam will transition to a computer-based test format.

The government has handed over the case to the CBI and promises strict action against those involved in the irregularities.

The government will coordinate with state governments to arrange transport for students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will be held on June 21, and said the medical entrance exam will be computer-based test from next year onwards as part of reforms in view of allegations of irregularities linked to it.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan said students' future remains the government's topmost priority, adding that there will be "zero tolerance" for any irregularities found in the conduct of the NEET-UG. Strict action is being taken, he said.

Key Changes to the NEET-UG Re-Exam

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process.

Informing that the duration of the re-test has been extended by 15 minutes, Pradhan said the candidates will also get to choose their preferred test cities again and that they will get their admit cards by June 14, he said.

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The central government will also coordinate transport arrangements for the students with the state governments, he said.

"Our topmost priority is the future of the students. I want to appeal to society, especially to all students, to appear for the examination without fear. The government stands with you. We will not let malpractice happen this time," he said.

"We did not want any mafia conspiracy or money power to snatch away your seat. We did not want that to happen. That is why we had to take a tough decision. As guardians, as officials entrusted with responsibility, and as a minister, we are all deeply saddened and concerned by what has happened," the minister said.

Government's Response to Irregularities

The minister said after irregularities surfaced last time, the Radhakrishnan Committee was constituted, and its recommendations were implemented.

"Despite that, this incident occurred. Therefore, our first step was to cancel the examination," he said.

"To those creating fear and disturbances, I want to say through you: stay away from the upcoming examination process. Otherwise, they will have to face punishment," Pradhan added.

The education minister explained that the issue came to light after objections were received through the NTA grievance system regarding alleged overlaps with "guess papers", following which a preliminary inquiry was initiated.

"The examination was conducted on May 3. By May 7, objections were received through the NTA's grievance redressal system stating that certain questions appearing in the alleged 'guess papers' had also appeared in this year's question set.

"Immediately, discussions were held, and both the NTA and the government, along with the higher education department, initiated a preliminary inquiry," he said.

Investigation and Future Measures

Pradhan said then the matter was then handed over to the concerned agencies of the Government of India.

"The process effectively began on the night of May 7 and continued from May 8 onward. Within three to four days... on the 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th... when we received clarity and became certain that questions had indeed been leaked under the guise of 'guess papers', we took action on May 12 in the interest of students.

"We did not want any deserving student to be deprived of their rights because of the conspiracy of education mafias or because an undeserving candidate benefited through unfair means," the minister said.

He said the government has handed over the case to the CBI and expressed confidence in the probe. "CBI has rightly said... no one will be spared. Whether someone is within the NTA or outside it, no one will be spared," he said.

"CBT mode of exam is comparatively better than OMR. It is a bit protected. Cybercrime has become a big world in itself. There are challenges, however, we will have to trust the system of our country," Pradhan said.

Additional Information for Students

The minister said students will also be given the option to select the cities they want to appear for the re-test in. "The NTA has decided to give students one week to choose their preferred examination city for re-test," he said, adding NTA has decided to extend the examination duration by 15 minutes.

"The exam, which was scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, will now continue till 5.15 pm," he said.

He said the admit cards for this examination will be issued to all candidates by June 14. The minister said the Centre will coordinate with states for transport arrangements and he will personally speak to the chief ministers.

"The Government of India will speak to the states regarding the arrangement of transport facilities," he said, adding that NTA is also considering weather-related contingency arrangements for June 21.

The press conference by Pradhan comes after a high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the minister's residence to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.