News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Need to forget differences, Kejriwal told Rahul at Opposition meet

Need to forget differences, Kejriwal told Rahul at Opposition meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 24, 2023 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid confusion over the Congress' stance on the Centre's Delhi ordinance, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal told Rahul Gandhi to forget the differences and move forward together at the opposition meeting in Patna, AAP sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Left to right, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Opposition leaders' meeting, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: / Rediff.com

"Arvind Kejriwal spoke directly to Rahul Gandhi (on the ordinance matter) and said if there is any issue, they can resolve it over tea. In the opposition meeting on Friday, Kejriwal said there is a need to forget the differences and move forward together," a party source said.

 

Given the situation, he said the AAP is yet to decide if it will attend the opposition parties' next meeting scheduled in Shimla.

The plan of action is expected to be formulated at another meeting to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, tentatively on July 10 or 12, in Shimla.

Drawing the battle lines, opposition parties had on Friday resolved to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party unitedly in 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the crucial meeting in Patna.

In a statement on Friday, the AAP had said that any alliance with the Congress would be very difficult after its war of words with the grand old party over the contentious Delhi ordinance issue.

At the opposition meet in Patna, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the 'black ordinance', but the grand old party refused to do so which raises suspicions about its real intentions, the AAP had said in the statement soon after the meeting.

AAP sources claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee at the meeting intervened and said Gandhi and Kejriwal should sit together for lunch so that all the issues get addressed.

Sources in the AAP also claimed that at the end of the meeting, Kharge alleged that a spokesperson of AAP was making 'wrong' statements about the Congress.

"In response, our national convener Arvind Kejriwal clearly stated that Congress spokespersons had also made misleading statements against AAP. Having said that, there is a need to forget the differences and come together," the source added.

The source said Rahul Gandhi stressed that there was a process to discuss about the contentious Delhi ordinance.

"Kejriwal asked the Congress to specify the time for the next meeting, but the Congress leaders were non-responsive. All the top opposition leaders present during the meeting had urged the Congress to clarify its stand on the ordinance and fix a meeting to discuss the same," the source said.

The AAP source also said that party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal specified that his party had always stood by the Congress in the right matters.

"Even when Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was cancelled, Kejriwal had opposed it. If Gandhi and the Congress are afraid to meet AAP leaders, forging of opposition unity is doubtful. We have been constantly asking for an appointment with the leadership, but the Congress has refused to budge," he said.

The AAP source also said that although the Kharge-led party has maintained that it has always raised its voice against any draconian law, but it has largely remained mum on the Delhi ordinance issue.

Although Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha attended the opposition meeting, they remained conspicuous by their absence at the joint press conference held by the opposition parties later.

The BJP took a potshot at the absence of Kejriwal at the opposition parties' joint press conference in Patna and said the AAP's 'blackmailing' at the beginning of the meeting itself showed the future of the 'unholy alliance'.

Kharge, however, said a decision on whether to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi would be taken before the Parliament session and wondered why it was being talked about elsewhere when the matter pertained to Parliament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Oppn leaders discuss roadmap of united anti-BJP front
Oppn leaders discuss roadmap of united anti-BJP front
Mamata: 'Laluji, aap BJP ko hara sakte hai'
Mamata: 'Laluji, aap BJP ko hara sakte hai'
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
Wrestling Drama: Protesting grapplers threaten to quit
Wrestling Drama: Protesting grapplers threaten to quit
Modi arrives in Egypt on two-day state visit
Modi arrives in Egypt on two-day state visit
Oppn seeks all-party delegation visit to Manipur
Oppn seeks all-party delegation visit to Manipur
Halle Open shocker: Kazahk Bublik ousts Zverev
Halle Open shocker: Kazahk Bublik ousts Zverev
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Challenges To Opposition Unity Continue

Challenges To Opposition Unity Continue

Alliance with Cong difficult: AAP after Oppn unity meet

Alliance with Cong difficult: AAP after Oppn unity meet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances