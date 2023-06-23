'Laluji, aap BJP ko hara sakte hai'

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presents Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav a biography of his late father M Karunanidhi at the latter's residence in Patna on June 23, 2023 as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav looks on. All photographs: By Special Arrangement

Mamata Banerjee and M K Stalin both traveled to Lalu Prasad Yadav's home in Patna after they arrived in Bihar for the mega meeting of Opposition leaders on Friday, June 23.

Both the Bengal and Tamil Nadu chief ministers touched the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader's feet as a mark of respect.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, a day ahead of the Opposition meeting, on June 22, 2023.

'Laluji abhi bhi tagda hai," Mamata told Lalu on Thursday, adding, "BJP se lad sakta hai aur hara sakta hai (You are still healthy and can fight and defeat the BJP),' Mamata told Lalu when they met on Thursday.

Mamata, who was accompanied by her nephew and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, spent nearly an hour with Lalu. She also brought gifts for Lalu and his family.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the host for the Opposition meeting, later visited the state guest house, where Mamata is staying, to meet her.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee has a gift for Rabri Devi.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav received Stalin, who also heads the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham, at Patna airport.

Stalin's late father M Karunanidhi was known to enjoy a good relationship with Lalu.

Nationalist Congress Party veteran Sharad Pawar also visited Lalu at his residence on Friday, minutes before the Opposition meeting.

"Laluji has played a big role to convince Opposition leaders to come together to defeat the BJP," a senior RJD leader tells this correspondent, adding, "Laluji personally telephoned several Opposition leaders to attend the meeting."

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, June 22, 2023.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab visited the Patna Saheb gurdwara instead of calling on Lalu.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, who also arrived in Patna on Thursday, also did not visit Lalu; she instead visited Nalanda and Bodh Gaya, historic sites associated with the Buddha.

IMAGE: Posters of Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, M K Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and other Opposition leaders seen on Nehru Path in Patna.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna on Friday morning. Both were received by Nitish Kumar at the airport.

A Janata Dal-United leader made it clear that the issue of an Opposition candidate for prime minister is unlikely to be discussed at the meeting.

"This meeting is a starting point."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com