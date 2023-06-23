AAP slams Congress over ordinance, skips Oppn's presser

Stopping short of staging a walkout at the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party skipped the press briefing and came out with a statement condemning the Congress' “silence” over the Delhi central ordinance.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the opposition parties' meeting, in Patna on Friday, June 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Party founder Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chaddha, who represented AAP at the meeting, were conspicuous by their absence at the press conference.

However, on its official Twitter handle, the party came out with a statement asserting the centrality of the “black ordinance”, which “not only aims to snatch democratic rights of an elected government in Delhi but poses a significant threat to India's democracy and constitutional principles”.

The statement noted that among the parties that attended the meeting in Patna, “12 have representation in the Rajya Sabha” and “except for the Indian National Congress” all others have “clearly expressed their stand against the ordinance and announced that they would oppose it in the Rajya Sabha”.

“The Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, is yet to make public its position on the Black Ordinance”, the statement rued, adding that Delhi and Punjab units were of the view “the party should support the Modi government on the issue”.

At the meeting, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the ordinance but the Congress refused to do so, claimed AAP, adding that the grand old party's “silence raises suspicions about its real intentions”.

At the press conference, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had convened the meeting, sought to downplay the AAP's absence.

“Those who had to catch an early flight could not stay back for the press conference. Don't fixate on that. Pay attention to how many parties have joined us in our endeavour”, said the Janaat Dal-United supreme leader.

There was no immediate reaction to the AAP's allegations from the Congress, which was represented at the meeting by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed cracks have already appeared in opposition ranks even before they could come together as AAP announced it may not attend future meets.

Union minister Smriti Irani held two press briefings - one before the meeting and the other after it ended - and launched a scathing attack on the opposition leaders calling them a "pack of wolves".

She said the AAP's blackmailing at the beginning itself shows the future of the "unholy alliance".

"Political parties which did not see eye to eye, are coming together. It is ironic that Trinamool Congress Party members today witnessed bonhomie between Mamata Bandyopadhyay and that Communist Party, the leadership of which was particularly known for dragging Mamata by her hair, especially when she tried to speak for the people of Bengal," she said referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Union minister RK Singh also said AAP's stepping away from the meet has exposed that the opposition is not united.

"It is clear that no decisions were taken in today's Opposition meeting, so they called another meeting. The opposition is not united, Kejriwal left without attending the joint press conference, he is stuck on the ordinance," he said.

"There is no opposition unity, all these parties are restricted to one state or a corner of a state," he said.

Another Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also questioned the opposition's unity.

"AAP is insisting that Congress should make its stand on the Delhi Ordinance clear, but the Congress is not clarifying its stand... Recently, (Telangana CM) KC Rao also attended a press conference with Nitish Kumar in Patna, where Nitish walked out. Even today, many skipped the meeting. I don't think there is any unity in opposition," he said.