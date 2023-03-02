News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NDPP-BJP alliance crosses halfway mark in Nagaland

NDPP-BJP alliance crosses halfway mark in Nagaland

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 02, 2023 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance won 33 seats in Nagaland Assembly election and is leading in four constituencies, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during a public rally, at Agri Expo, Chumukedima, in Dimapur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27, as the Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

The NDPP won 21 seats while the BJP won 12 seats.

 

The NDPP is leading in four seats, as per the election commission website.

NDPP supremo and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

The NDPP-BJP alliance fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuo Kruse created history on Thursday by becoming the first two women to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

The Republican Party of India-Athawale, which contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time, won two seats -- Tuensang Sadar II and Noksen.

The Lok Janshakti Party-Ramvilas, which also contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time, won the Pughoboto seat as its candidate Dr Sukhato A Sema defeated nearest rival Y Vikheho Swu of NDPP by 850 votes, the EC said.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton won by 8,841 votes in the Tyui seat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
In a first, 2 women elected to Nagaland assembly
In a first, 2 women elected to Nagaland assembly
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: LEADS/RESULTS
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: Winners and losers
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: Winners and losers
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
WPL 2023: Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals
WPL 2023: Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals
SC asks Sebi to probe allegations against Adani group
SC asks Sebi to probe allegations against Adani group
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Falling short': Meghalaya CM keeps his cards close

'Falling short': Meghalaya CM keeps his cards close

BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha'

BJP 'ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances