NDPP-BJP alliance crosses halfway mark in Nagaland

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance won 33 seats in Nagaland Assembly election and is leading in four constituencies, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during a public rally, at Agri Expo, Chumukedima, in Dimapur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27, as the Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

The NDPP won 21 seats while the BJP won 12 seats.

The NDPP is leading in four seats, as per the election commission website.

NDPP supremo and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

The NDPP-BJP alliance fought the election on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

NDPP's Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuo Kruse created history on Thursday by becoming the first two women to be elected to the Nagaland Assembly, officials said.

The Republican Party of India-Athawale, which contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time, won two seats -- Tuensang Sadar II and Noksen.

The Lok Janshakti Party-Ramvilas, which also contested the Nagaland Assembly election for the first time, won the Pughoboto seat as its candidate Dr Sukhato A Sema defeated nearest rival Y Vikheho Swu of NDPP by 850 votes, the EC said.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton won by 8,841 votes in the Tyui seat.