Why a two-thirds RS majority out of reach for NDA despite Bengal win

Despite recent gains, the BJP-led NDA faces a significant challenge in securing a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha, impacting its ability to pass key constitutional amendments.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate in front of the Central Avenue party office, in Kolkata, May 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NDA currently holds 149 seats in Rajya Sabha, 14 short of the required two-thirds majority.

Upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled across multiple states until July 2028.

Merger of AAP MPs recently boosted BJP's strength in the Upper House to 113.

Two-thirds majority in both houses crucial for passing legislation requiring constitutional amendments.

The National Democratic Alliance currently has 149 members, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's 113, in the Upper House having 244 members, 14 short of the two-thirds majority mark of 163.

Upcoming RS elections

The Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal are due in August 2029 when six seats fall vacant, five of which are currently held by the Trinamool Congress.

The next round of elections to the Upper House would be held for 22 seats in June this year and for 11 seats in November, when 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh will go to polls, including eight held by the BJP.

Elections for another 11 seats from Uttar Pradesh, including eight held by the BJP, will take place in July 2028.

State-wise seat distribution

In April 2028, elections will be held for another 13 Rajya Sabha seats and then for another 21 seats in June 2028. These include five seats in Punjab, three in Kerala and two in Assam, besides three in Madhya Pradesh, four in Andhra Pradesh, six in Tamil Nadu, four in Karnataka and two each in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Elections will be held for a total of 38 seats of the Rajya Sabha in July 2028, including five from Bihar, six from Maharashtra, three from Odisha and four from Rajasthan, besides two each from Rajasthan and Punjab and one in Uttarakhand.

Recent gains and future implications

Recently, the BJP got a boost in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan accepted the merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party MPs, raising its strength in the Upper House to 113.

Once the NDA gets a two-thirds majority in the Upper House, it won't be difficult for it to clear crucial legislations requiring constitutional amendments.

The NDA does not have a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha too, even though it enjoys a simple majority. It needs the support of 363 MPs for a two-thirds majority in the Lower House.