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Home  » News » It's official, Rajya Sabha approves merger of AAP MPs with BJP

It's official, Rajya Sabha approves merger of AAP MPs with BJP

Source: PTI
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April 27, 2026 11:48 IST

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After this transition, the BJP's strength in the Upper House has increased to 113.

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal meets BJP president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, April 24, 2026. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak also present.

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal meets BJP president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, April 24, 2026. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rajya Sabha chairman approves the merger of seven AAP MPs with the BJP.
  • The merger reduces the Aam Aadmi Party's strength in the Rajya Sabha to three.
  • The BJP's strength in the Upper House increases to 113 following the merger.
  • AAP petitions for the disqualification of the seven MPs who switched to the BJP.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday officially accepted the merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs with the Bharatiya Janata Party, reducing the strength of Arvind Kejriwal's party in the Upper House to three.

After this transition, the BJP's strength in the Upper House has increased to 113.

 

Key AAP MPs Defect To BJP

Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Sahney, Swati Maliwal, and Rajinder Gupta are the seven MPs who have merged with the BJP.

The Rajya Sabha website now shows that the seven MPs are part of the BJP list of members.

Formalising The Political Shift

The seven MPs had on Friday petitioned the Rajya Sabha chairman to be treated as BJP MPs after the merger and the same has been accepted, sources said.

The AAP had on Sunday moved a petition before the RS Chairman seeking the termination of the membership of the seven MPs, who had switched sides.

AAP Seeks Disqualification Of Defecting MPs

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said he has submitted a petition to Chairman Radhakrishnan seeking the disqualification of the seven party MPs in the Upper House, who recently quit the AAP and announced their merger with the BJP.

On Friday last, the AAP suffered a jolt when the seven Rajya Sabha MPs quit and announced merger with the BJP, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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