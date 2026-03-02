HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
School Officials Arrested After Girl Dies in Bus Accident in Aligarh

School Officials Arrested After Girl Dies in Bus Accident in Aligarh

March 02, 2026 16:30 IST

Following the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in Aligarh, who fell through a hole in her school bus, authorities have arrested the school manager and bus driver for alleged criminal negligence.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • School manager and bus driver arrested in Aligarh after a seven-year-old girl died in a school bus accident.
  • The girl fell through a large hole in the bus floor, leading to fatal injuries.
  • Family alleges previous complaints about the hole in the bus were ignored by school authorities.
  • Arrests were made on charges of criminal negligence following the family's complaint.
  • Police investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the negligence.

The manager and the bus driver of a private school were arrested on Monday after a seven-year-old girl died by falling through a large hole in the bus floor, police said.

According to the girl's family, complaints in the past regarding the hole were ignored by the school authorities and the driver.

 

The incident occurred on Saturday when a private school bus was travelling on a rural road in the Gangiri area here, they said.

According to a police spokesperson, the school manager, Arvind Yadav, and the bus driver, Chandraprakash, were arrested on Monday on charges of criminal negligence following a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

In their complaint on Sunday, the family alleged that despite earlier objections regarding a hole in the bus floor, the school authorities and the driver continued to transport young children in the vehicle, making the fatal accident "inevitable".

A probe into the matter is underway, police said.

