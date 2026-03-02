School Officials Arrested After Girl Dies in Bus Accident in Aligarh

Following the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in Aligarh, who fell through a hole in her school bus, authorities have arrested the school manager and bus driver for alleged criminal negligence.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The manager and the bus driver of a private school were arrested on Monday after a seven-year-old girl died by falling through a large hole in the bus floor, police said.

According to the girl's family, complaints in the past regarding the hole were ignored by the school authorities and the driver.

The incident occurred on Saturday when a private school bus was travelling on a rural road in the Gangiri area here, they said.

According to a police spokesperson, the school manager, Arvind Yadav, and the bus driver, Chandraprakash, were arrested on Monday on charges of criminal negligence following a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

In their complaint on Sunday, the family alleged that despite earlier objections regarding a hole in the bus floor, the school authorities and the driver continued to transport young children in the vehicle, making the fatal accident "inevitable".

A probe into the matter is underway, police said.