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Maoist Weapon Manufacturing Equipment Recovered In Gadchiroli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 21:26 IST

Gadchiroli police have seized and destroyed a cache of weapon manufacturing equipment hidden by Maoists in a forest area, disrupting their operations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

Photograph: Kind courtesy GADCHIROLI POLICE

Key Points

  • Gadchiroli police recovered weapon manufacturing equipment and materials buried by Maoists.
  • The operation was launched based on information from surrendered Maoists under 'Operation Antim Prahar'.
  • Items recovered included lathe machines, pipes, generators, and other equipment used for weapon production.
  • The recovered materials were destroyed on site by the police.
  • Maoists often bury weapons and explosives for later use in attacks, especially during 'Naxal Week'.

Items used in the manufacture of weapons like lathe and drilling machines as well as pipes that were secretly buried by Maoists were recovered and destroyed in an operation of Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

Operation Antim Prahar Leads To Discovery

On May 16, during in-depth interrogation of Maoists who surrendered under 'Operation Antim Prahar', information was obtained that weapon manufacturing equipment and other items were concealed in the forest area of Pomkeng Binagunda, a Gadchiroli police release said.

 

"On May 21, under the guidance of Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police M Ramesh, special operation teams from Gadchiroli and Pranhita, six combined detachments, and two Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams were dispatched to carry out a search of the designated forest area," it said.

Details Of The Seizure

On May 22, a forest patch north of Pomkeng Binagunda was encircled and the BDDS teams carried out a thorough search, the release said.

"We recovered Maoist materials that included a lathe machine, BJ pipe sections, 12-bore pipes, an inverter, a generator, batteries, grinding/drilling machines, a jig saw machine, a pressure pump, a solar panel, and 20-foot football pipes etc. All recovered Maoist materials were destroyed on site with the assistance of the unit personnel," it added.

Maoist Tactics And Naxal Activity

The release said Maoists tend to bury different types of weapons and explosive materials in forest areas in order to retrieve them later for use in attacks against security personnel during the outlawed movement's 'Naxal Week' and elections.

The Centre declared the nation free of armed Naxalites on March 31 this year, the feat being achieved after a relentless campaign against the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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