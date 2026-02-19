Maha: Security forces raze 44 Maoist memorials in Gadchiroli villages

Gadchiroli has long been a hotbed of Maoist activities, serving as a key part of the 'Red Corridor' of Left-Wing Extremism in India. The dense forests of the region offered ideal terrain for Maoists.

IMAGE: A Maoist memorial being razed in a remote village in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, February 19, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Gadchiroli Police on X

Key Points The operation targeted remote villages in Gadchiroli, a district historically impacted by Maoist activities.

The demolition aims to reduce fear among local populations and increase trust in the police and administration.

Gadchiroli police efforts have significantly diminished the Maoist movement in the district.

The destruction of memorials is part of a broader strategy to create a secure environment and prevent citizens from falling prey to Maoist influence.

In a synchronised operation aimed at erasing the symbols of Maoist terror, the police and security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Wednesday demolished 44 "memorials" or structures that were once built by Maoists in remote villages to instill fear among people, officials said.

A press release by Gadchiroli superintendent of police office said the district is highly sensitive from the Maoist perspective.

To instill fear in the minds of the local people and to demonstrate their existence, Maoists had been constructing memorials in extremely remote areas, it said.

But due to the effective anti-Maoist campaigns conducted by the Gadchiroli police in recent times, the Maoist movement in the district has nearly been completely eliminated, and the fear of Maoists in the minds of ordinary citizens is visibly diminishing, the release said.

Against this backdrop, the Gadchiroli police department destroyed a total of 44 Maoist memorials across the district, which were symbols of Maoist terror, it said.

"Maoists had erected memorials at various places in Gadchiroli district to create fear among the people. The police force undertook security measures and launched search operations in various forest areas with 16 Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDD) squads, special operation teams, CRPF, and a total of 18 teams from various posts/sub-posts," it added.

"During this, a total of 44 memorials built by Maoists were found within the jurisdiction of 15 posts/sub-posts. The BDD squads thoroughly inspected these Maoist memorials and the surrounding areas, after which the personnel demolished them," it said.

Eighteen of these memorials were in Etapalli sub-division, 17 in Hedri sub-division, five in Bhamragad sub-division, two in Jimalgatta sub-division, one each in Dhanora and Pendhari sub-divisions, the police said.

By destroying Maoist memorials in extremely remote villages like Pengunda, Kavande, Tumarkothi, Gardevada, Wangeturi, and Gatta (Jan), considered Maoist strongholds, the police have eradicated the terror of Maoists among the local people, they added.

"These were not just physical memorials but symbols of Maoist violence and terror. However, by destroying them, the police have created an atmosphere of security among the villagers, increasing their trust in the police department and the administration," the police said.

Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal said, "The Maoist movement in Gadchiroli district has nearly been eliminated and the police are always committed to creating a secure environment for the citizens. The police stand firmly with the people of the district, and no one should fall prey to the Maoists' deceptions.