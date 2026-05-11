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Home  » News » Police Seize Maoist Explosives, Weapons In Chhattisgarh

Police Seize Maoist Explosives, Weapons In Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 17:49 IST

Chhattisgarh police have seized a significant cache of Maoist explosives and weapons from an underground bunker in Bijapur district, intensifying security operations in the Bastar region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Police recovered a cache of explosives and weapons allegedly hidden by Maoists in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.
  • The recovery included a country-made barrel grenade launcher, shells, detonating cord, and other equipment.
  • The arms cache was found in an underground bunker in a forested area near Dodi Tumnar village.
  • Security forces have intensified operations to recover explosives and weapons across the Bastar region.
  • The operation follows the state government's declaration of Chhattisgarh as free from armed Maoist activity.

Police have recovered a cache of explosives, weapons and equipment allegedly hidden by Maoists in a forested hill area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Monday.

Maoist Bunker Discovered

The recovery was made on Sunday evening from an underground bunker on a hilly area near Dodi Tumnar village under Gangaloor police station limits, the official said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a search operation in the forested area and detected the bunker allegedly built by Maoists in the past to hide explosive materials and other equipment, he said.

After undertaking demining and safety procedures, the team recovered a large quantity of Maoist materials from the site, the official informed.

Weapons and Equipment Seized

The seized items included a country-made barrel grenade launcher (BGL), 29 BGL shells, around 50 metres of cordex wire (a detonating cord used to trigger IEDs), two generators, two lathe machines, an inverter, four batteries, eight solar panels, a motor, welding machine, drill machine, and two plastic drums, he said.

Increased Security Operations

Security forces have intensified operations to trace and recover materials like explosives and weapons from forests across the Bastar region -- comprising seven districts, including Bijapur -- after the state government declared Chhattisgarh free from armed Maoist activity on March 31.

Based on inputs from surrendered Maoists and intelligence gathered from other sources over the past few months, security forces have recovered and defused hundreds of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) allegedly planted earlier by Naxalites across the Bastar range, police said.

During one such operation on May 2, four police personnel, including an inspector of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), were killed in Kanker district after a dump of gunpowder, allegedly hidden by Maoists in the past, exploded while a team was attempting to dispose it of.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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