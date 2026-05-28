Major Arms Cache Recovered In Anti-Naxal Operation

A major anti-Naxal operation along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border resulted in the seizure of a large cache of arms, explosives, and weapon manufacturing equipment, dealing a blow to Naxalite activities in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces recovered a significant arms cache, including an INSAS rifle and various other firearms, during an anti-Naxal operation.

The operation also led to the seizure of equipment used for manufacturing weapons, such as lathe machines and grinder machines.

Explosive materials, including IEDs, claymore mines, and detonators, were recovered from the site.

The joint operation was conducted by Gadchiroli police, Chhattisgarh DRG, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

The recovered materials were intended for attacks on security forces in the border region, according to officials.

Arms and explosives as well as equipment used for their manufacture were recovered from a densely forested area along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in an operation carried out against Naxalites, a Gadchiroli police official said on Thursday.

The action, under the ongoing 'Operation Antim Prahar', was carried out on May 27 based on intelligence inputs obtained from surrendered Naxalites, the official added.

Arms And Ammunition Recovery

"Security personnel recovered one INSAS rifle, two single-shot rifles, two 12-bore rifles and 18 live cartridges. Equipment allegedly used for manufacturing weapons, including two lathe machines, two motors, a grinder machine, inverter units, batteries, iron rods and solar plates were also seized," a police release informed.

Explosive Materials Discovered

Explosive materials recovered from the site included 25 kg Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two claymore mines, 110 detonators, cortex wire and more than 500 BGL cells as well as seven BGL launchers and three tube launchers, it added.

Joint Operation Details

The action was jointly conducted by Gadchiroli police's C-60 commando unit, District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Narayanpur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

The arms and the arm manufacturing equipment were hidden in a forested area around seven kilometres from Kakur police station limits in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, the release said.

Impact On Naxalite Activities

Naxalites had concealed the materials in the forest for carrying out attacks targeting security forces in the border region, officials said, adding that the heavy machinery and equipment used in the fabrication process were destroyed on the spot.

"The operation dealt a significant blow to Naxalite activities in the region," Superintendent of Police M Ramesh said.