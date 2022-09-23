Navy To Get Lethal BrahMos Missile

The new BrahMos missiles will be 'dual-role capable', which means that warships can fire them at targets on land as well as at enemy warships.

Providing impetus to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence production, the ministry of defence signed a contract on Thursday with the India-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) -- to buy the latest version of the BrahMos missile for its newest warships.

So far, BrahMos missiles have had a range of 295 kilometres, to adhere to the parameters of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which restricts missile sales involving a non-MTCR country to a maximum range of 300 km.

However, with India's admission into the MTCR, a new generation of BrahMos missiles, with ranges of 400 km and more, can legitimately be built by the India-Russia JV.

The surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles were bought for 'an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore (Rs 17 billion) under the Buy-Indian category,' the defence ministry stated on Thursday.

These new BrahMos missiles will be dual-role capable, announced the Indian Navy, which means that its warships can fire them at targets on land as well as at enemy warships.

'It is notable that BAPL [is] making a crucial contribution to augment the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks,' the defence ministry stated after signing the contract.

'These missiles are going to significantly enhance the operational capability of the Indian Navy's fleet assets,' the ministry added.

The BrahMos Aerospace JV was established through an India-Russia inter-government agreement in February 1998 to design, develop, produce and market the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The JV's share capital of $250 million was contributed by India and Russia in the ratio of 50.5 per cent and 49.5 per cent, respectively. The share capital was enhanced by $50 million to pay for developing the aircraft version of the missile, which is fired from the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter.

Additionally, the Defence Research and Development Organisation -- DRDO -- also contributed Rs 370 crore (Rs 3.7 billion) towards the infrastructure, technologies and production facilities to build the missile system.