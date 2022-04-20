News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » IAF successfully test-fires BrahMos missile from Su30-MkI fighter jet

IAF successfully test-fires BrahMos missile from Su30-MkI fighter jet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 20, 2022 01:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In demonstrating its operational preparedness, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard.

The "live firing" of the missile was carried out in close coordination with the Indian Navy, the IAF said.

The missile hit the target with accuracy and precision, officials said.

 

"Today (Tuesday) on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy," the IAF said in a tweet.

In 2016, the government had decided to integrate the air-launched variant of the Brahmos into over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets.

The project was conceived to enhance the IAF's capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target on sea or land.

On March 5, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired an advanced version of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from a stealth destroyer in the Indian Ocean.

The missile was test-fired from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The range of the advanced version of the missile is learnt to have been extended to around 350 km from the original 290 km.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
From Philippines with love: $375m order for BrahMos
From Philippines with love: $375m order for BrahMos
BrahMos deal is India's first-ever weapons sale
BrahMos deal is India's first-ever weapons sale
'Why would India fire a missile into Pakistan?'
'Why would India fire a missile into Pakistan?'
'72% mosques in Mumbai stop morning loudspeaker use'
'72% mosques in Mumbai stop morning loudspeaker use'
NSA imposed on two accused in Khargone violence
NSA imposed on two accused in Khargone violence
'Take pre-emptive action to curb emerging Covid spike'
'Take pre-emptive action to curb emerging Covid spike'
IPL PIX: Hazlewood shines as RCB down Lucknow
IPL PIX: Hazlewood shines as RCB down Lucknow
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India testfires BrahMos supersonic missile from Sukhoi

India testfires BrahMos supersonic missile from Sukhoi

'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'

'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances