News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BrahMos Shows Its Missile Muscle

BrahMos Shows Its Missile Muscle

By Rediff News Bureau
April 20, 2022 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The same day that the Indian Air Force successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard, the INS Delhi successfully test fired a BrahMos missile.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the BrahMos missile being fired from the INS Delhi.

IMAGE: The BrahMos missile was test-fired from an upgraded launch system on board the INS Delhi.
The upgraded modular launcher demonstrated the BrahMos's long range strike capability along with validation of its integrated network =centric operations from frontline platforms.
All photographs: SpokespersonNavy Twitter/ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'
'India developing BrahMos version with 800 km range'
BrahMos Up And Away!
BrahMos Up And Away!
Advanced version of BrahMos successfully test-fired
Advanced version of BrahMos successfully test-fired
Top Performer: Captain Cool Faf
Top Performer: Captain Cool Faf
Defence equipment sector: Street suggests big upside
Defence equipment sector: Street suggests big upside
Chinese hackers target power grid assets in Ladakh
Chinese hackers target power grid assets in Ladakh
MNS to perform 'maha aarti' with loudspeakers on May 3
MNS to perform 'maha aarti' with loudspeakers on May 3
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BrahMos missile successfully test-fired from Sukhoi

BrahMos missile successfully test-fired from Sukhoi

From Philippines with love: $375m order for BrahMos

From Philippines with love: $375m order for BrahMos

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances