BrahMos Shows Its Missile Muscle

The same day that the Indian Air Force successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard, the INS Delhi successfully test fired a BrahMos missile.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the BrahMos missile being fired from the INS Delhi.

IMAGE: The BrahMos missile was test-fired from an upgraded launch system on board the INS Delhi.

The upgraded modular launcher demonstrated the BrahMos's long range strike capability along with validation of its integrated network =centric operations from frontline platforms.

All photographs: SpokespersonNavy Twitter/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com