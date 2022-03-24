BrahMos In Flight! What A Sight!

India successfully test fired a surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
The air version of the missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi 30 MK-I earlier.
The naval version of the missile was also successfully test-fired from an Indian Navy stealth destroyer in the Arabian Sea.
