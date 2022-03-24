BrahMos In Flight! What A Sight!

India successfully test fired a surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The air version of the missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi 30 MK-I earlier.

The naval version of the missile was also successfully test-fired from an Indian Navy stealth destroyer in the Arabian Sea.

Please click on the images to view the BrahMos in flight.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com