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NMMC Official Held For Allegedly Accepting Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 21, 2026 19:55 IST

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A senior official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe to clear a contractor's pending payments.

Key Points

  • NMMC Deputy Commissioner Kailas Somnath Gaikwad arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The bribe was allegedly demanded to clear a contractor's bill of Rs 21 lakh.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught Gaikwad accepting Rs 42,000.
  • A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught a senior official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 42,000 from a contractor to clear his dues, an official said.

Details of the Bribery Case

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Somnath Gaikwad of the NMMC was caught accepting a bribe at his office in the civic headquarters, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke of the ACB's Navi Mumbai unit.

 

Gaikwad had allegedly demanded the money from a contractor to clear a bill related to work carried out for the encroachment department, he said.

The Contractor's Complaint

"The complainant had executed work in the Airoli division, and a bill of approximately Rs 21 lakh was approved. The alleged accused, however, demanded 2 per cent of the bill value from the contractor to clear the dues," Sonke said.

ACB Action and Investigation

The ACB verified the complaint before carrying out the operation to nab the accused official, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and a further probe is underway, the official said.

Bribery is a criminal offence under Indian law, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau is the agency responsible for investigating such cases involving public servants. The ACB typically lays a trap based on a complaint, gathers evidence, and then arrests the accused while allegedly accepting the bribe. The investigation will determine whether the official will face charges.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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