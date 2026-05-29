Parents Testify In Pune Court Over Daughter's Murder

A Pune court witnessed emotional testimony from the parents of a three-year-old victim in a sexual assault and murder case, as the trial of the accused begins and the prosecution seeks to present extensive evidence.

Key Points Parents of a murdered three-year-old testified in a Pune special court.

The trial of the accused, Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble, has commenced.

The prosecution plans to present 82 witnesses in the Pune murder case.

The court is considering adding a charge of destruction of evidence against the accused.

The Pune court has ordered daily hearings to expedite justice in the case.

The parents of the victim could not hold back their tears on Friday as they deposed before a special court here in the case related to the sexual assault and murder of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter at Nasrapur village in Pune district.

The trial of Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble (65), the accused, began before special judge S R Salunkhe a day after the charges were framed against him.

Key Witnesses Testify In Pune Murder Case

The prosecution informed the court that it intended to examine 82 witnesses, and also sought addition of the charge of destruction of evidence against the accused, said special public prosecutor Ajay Misar.

Six witnesses including the victim's parents, witnesses to the inquest proceedings and local residents who had participated in the search operation for the child deposed on Friday, Misar said.

Some of them became emotional while viewing photographs and CCTV footage related to the crime, he told reporters.

"The victim's mother, father and other witnesses could not hold back their tears while recording their statements," Misar said.

CCTV Footage Examined In Court

Two witnesses identified the accused carrying the child in CCTV footage, while three villagers testified about participating in the search operation.

The recording of the sixth witness's testimony remained incomplete and will continue on Saturday.

Pune Rural Police moved an application before the court seeking addition of charges under section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging the accused attempted to conceal the body and destroy evidence.

The court heard arguments from both the prosecution and defence on the application.

Court Orders Daily Hearings For Speedy Justice

The crime, which caused outrage across Maharashtra, took place on May 1.

Misar said the special court has ordered a day-to-day hearing. "Considering the seriousness of the case, the court has directed daily trial proceedings to ensure speedy justice," he said.