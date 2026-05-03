Pune Rape-Murder: SIT Formed, CM Assures Fast Trial

Following public outrage, a Special Investigation Team has been launched to investigate the Pune rape-murder case of a four-year-old girl, with the Chief Minister promising a fast-tracked trial and advocating for the death penalty for the accused.

Key Points A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Pune district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a fast-tracked trial and is pushing for the death penalty for the accused in the Pune rape-murder case.

A 65-year-old man with a criminal record has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and murder.

The victim's father has appealed to politicians to refrain from visiting the family until the accused is brought to justice.

Opposition leaders have criticised the government over law and order, demanding strict action and implementation of the Shakti Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Pune district of Maharashtra, which has sparked massive outrage.

Amid protests and road blockades, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused and the trial will be fast-tracked to ensure justice in "record time".

Arrest and Allegations in Pune Crime

A 65-year-old man with a criminal record has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a four-year-old girl in a village in Bhor tehsil of Pune district.

He allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food on Friday, took her to a cattle enclosure where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, according to the police.

The accused was remanded to police custody till May 7.

Political Reactions and Family Appeal

With political leaders cutting across party lines visiting the victim's residence to offer condolences, her father has appealed to politicians not to call on the family until the accused is "hanged till death."

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, and BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni had met the family members.

A Pune Police officer said an SIT comprising six police officers, including two women, has been set up to probe the crime.

"We will add more officers and personnel depending on the course of the investigation. The team will thoroughly probe the case," he said on Sunday.

Opposition Criticism and Government Response

The crime has drawn sharp criticism from leaders of the opposition parties, who have slammed the government over law and order in the state and demanded strict action against the accused.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said he spoke to the family of the victim and assured them of full cooperation.

"I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time," he said.

Fadnavis said that the probe will ensure a watertight case without any loopholes which can be misused later. The government will try to ensure that the accused receives capital punishment.

Responding to the criticism against the home department headed by him, Fadnavis took a swipe at opposition leaders.

"It is laughable that those involved in cash-for-transfers scandals are teaching us about law and order," he said in an apparent reference to ex-home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

Shakti Act Debate

Deshmukh has called for the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act, suggesting that the "fear of law" doesn't exist under the Fadnavis-led government.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Deshmukh accused the Mahayuti government and the Centre of "passing the buck" on the law, which provides for the death penalty in such heinous cases.

He termed the brutal rape and murder of the girl in Pune district and a similar crime against a minor in the Chakan area of the district as "deeply disturbing".

Deshmukh said the stringent Shakti Act was passed by both Houses of the state legislature during his tenure as the home minister under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The law provides for the death penalty within 21 days for such heinous crimes. However, it is still pending final approval with the Centre, he said.

Public Protests and Last Rites

On Saturday, hundreds of people, including the kin of the girl, blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune by placing her body on the road in the Navale Bridge area. They demanded stringent punishment for the 65-year-old man arrested in the case.

Later, the victim's last rites were performed at the Vaikunt crematorium in Pune shortly after midnight amid tight police security.

Meanwhile, the girl's father has expressed his disapproval over political leaders visiting his house.

"By the time I came to immerse the ashes of my daughter in Dehu village, I received calls from my family members that multiple politicians were coming to our residence to offer condolences. I appeal to all politicians that until my daughter receives true justice, until that accused is hanged, please do not visit my house. It's a humble request," he said in a video message.

We will meet with politicians, or anyone else who wishes to meet us, only after the accused is hanged, he added.