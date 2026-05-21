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Pune Court Orders Test Identification Parade In Nasrapur Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 21:32 IST

A special court in Pune has ordered a test identification parade and mental fitness assessment for the accused in the Nasrapur sexual assault and murder case, setting the stage for the framing of charges.

Key Points

  • Pune court allows test identification parade for accused Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble in Nasrapur murder case.
  • Accused to undergo medical examination to assess mental fitness before charges are framed.
  • Charges against Kamble, booked under BNS and POCSO Act, are likely to be framed on May 28.
  • Court directs physical presence of accused for next hearing to facilitate interaction with legal aid counsel.

A special court here on Thursday allowed the prosecution's application to conduct a test identification parade of the accused in the sexual assault and murder case of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village of Pune district, and ordered his medical examination to assess his mental fitness.

Accused Faces Charges Under BNS and POCSO Act

The charges against the accused, identified as Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble, are likely to be framed on May 28, the prosecution said.

 

Kamble has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of the Chargesheet

According to the prosecution, a 1,100-page chargesheet has been filed before the district court in Pune in connection with the case registered at the Rajgad police station in Bhor taluka of the district.

The accused is currently in judicial custody at the Yerawada central jail. The prison authorities produced him before the court through video-conference for security reasons.

Court Proceedings and Directives

During the hearing, the investigating officer, through the special public prosecutor advocate Ajay Misar moved an application seeking permission to conduct a test identification parade of the accused and to carry out a medical examination to ascertain whether he was mentally fit.

The court allowed the application and directed that both procedures be completed before the next date of hearing.

The prosecution also informed the court that a copy of the chargesheet had been furnished to the accused.

The court permitted the complainant's counsel to assist the special public prosecutor in the case.

The court further directed the District Legal Services Authority, Pune, to appoint a legal aid defence counsel having experience in conducting sessions trials to represent the accused.

The special court informed both the prosecution and defence that arguments on framing of charges would be heard on May 28.

Both - the prosecution and defence - requested that the accused be produced physically before the court for the next hearing to facilitate direct interaction between the legal aid counsel and the accused ahead of the framing of charges.

Accepting the request, the court directed prison authorities to ensure the accused's physical presence before the court with necessary security arrangements on the next date of hearing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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