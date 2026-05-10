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Silent March In Pune Demands Justice For Murdered Girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 10, 2026 21:29 IST

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A silent march in Pune demands the death penalty for the accused in the tragic rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur, sparking nationwide outrage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A silent march was organised in Pune to demand capital punishment for the accused in the Nasrapur rape and murder case.
  • Family members of the four-year-old victim participated in the march, seeking justice.
  • Protesters carried black banners advocating for the death penalty for the accused labourer.
  • The victim's father urged collective action to prevent similar incidents in the future.
  • The incident, which occurred on May 1, has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for stricter punishment.

A silent march was held in Pune on Sunday, demanding capital punishment for the accused in the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village.

Protesters Demand Justice

Members of the girl's family also joined the march, which was taken out from Balgandharv Chowk to the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Statue in the city.

 

Protesters were seen carrying black banners demanding the death penalty for the accused.

The girl's father told reporters, "I am here not only for my daughter, but also as a father speaking for victims in similar cases in the past. The accused should be hanged. Everyone must come together to prevent such incidents."

Later in the evening, participants lit up torchlights on their mobile phones to pay tribute to the girl.

Case Details and Arrest

The incident, which took place on May 1 in Bhor tehsil, had triggered nationwide outrage. A 65-year-old labourer with a criminal background has been arrested for allegedly committing the crime.

A court in Pune on Thursday extended till May 12 the police custody of the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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