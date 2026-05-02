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Nashik Court Denies Bail In TCS Harassment Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 17:37 IST

A Nashik court has denied anticipatory bail to Nida Khan, who is accused of sexual harassment and religious conversion at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), highlighting the ongoing investigation into misconduct at the IT firm.

Key Points

  • Nashik court rejects anticipatory bail for Nida Khan in TCS harassment case.
  • Nida Khan is accused of sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at TCS Nashik.
  • Prosecution argued for custodial interrogation due to the seriousness of the offence.
  • FIR alleges Khan advised female employees to adhere to Islamic traditions.
  • Special Investigation Team is probing nine cases of sexual harassment at TCS Nashik.

A court in Nashik on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of TCS, after the prosecution stressed the need for her custodial interrogation.

Court Cites Seriousness of Offence

"The offence is a serious one, Nida Khan is one of the prime accused and therefore her custodial interrogation is necessary. The court rejected Nida Khan's bail application today. The final order will be uploaded soon," public prosecutor Ajay Misar told reporters.

 

According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Investigation and Arrests in TCS Harassment Case

Khan had sought pre-arrest bail, citing her pregnancy.

A search is underway for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra, police had said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police is probing nine cases of sexual harassment of some female employees at the IT major's Nashik unit by their male colleagues. The SIT has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs.

TCS Zero-Tolerance Policy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had last month stated that the firm has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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