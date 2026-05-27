How New Digital Module Will Help Expedite Prisoner Release

A new digital module launched by the National Legal Services Authority aims to streamline and expedite the early release of eligible prisoners across India, enhancing transparency and efficiency in the criminal justice system.

Key Points The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) launched a digital module to expedite prisoner release.

The 'e-Prisons Early Release Processing Module' automates remission and premature release for eligible prisoners.

The system aims to ensure timely, transparent, and efficient consideration of prisoner release cases.

The module provides real-time updates and improves coordination among prison authorities and legal services.

The initiative strengthens access to justice and accountability in the criminal justice system.

The National Legal Services Authority on Wednesday launched a new digital module aimed at automating and expediting the process of remission and premature release of eligible prisoners across the country.

The "e-Prisons Early Release Processing Module" has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) within the existing e-Prisons platform.

The technology-driven system is intended to ensure timely, transparent and efficient consideration of release cases and reduce delays caused by manual processing.

It was launched virtually by the Chief Justice of India and NALSA Patron-in-Chief Justice Surya Kant in the presence of Supreme Court judge and NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Vikram Nath and Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari.

Key Features of the e-Prisons Early Release Module

The module, developed pursuant to directions issued by the Supreme Court, would automatically identify eligible prisoners before their eligibility date and initiate online processing of proposals, NALSA said.

It also provides real-time SMS and WhatsApp alerts on the status of cases, colour-coded monitoring alerts, centralised dashboards and digital accountability mechanisms to improve coordination among prison authorities, police, legal services institutions and other stakeholders.

Pilot Project and Nationwide Rollout

NALSA said the module was first implemented as a pilot project at Central Jail, Agra, and District Jail, Lucknow, before being rolled out for adoption across states and Union Territories in accordance with their respective remission and premature release policies.

Statements from Key Figures

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Surya Kant said prisoners eligible for remission or premature release should not suffer because of procedural delays and administrative inefficiencies.

Justice Vikram Nath said the true test of the initiative would lie in reducing unnecessary incarceration and ensuring timely and transparent consideration of eligible prisoners' cases.

Justice Maheshwari said Article 21 of the Constitution "does not fall silent at the prison door" and emphasised that the initiative would help uphold constitutional fairness within the justice delivery system.

Expected Impact on Criminal Justice

According to NALSA, the initiative is expected to strengthen access to justice, transparency, accountability and institutional efficiency in the criminal justice administration system while benefiting eligible prisoners through timely consideration of their cases.