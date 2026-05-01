Punjab Assembly Approves Prison Reform, Societies Amendment Bills

The Punjab Assembly has approved landmark legislation to modernise its prison system and enhance the regulation of societies, marking a significant step towards reform and transparency.

Key Points The Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026 aims to transform prisons into centres of reformation and rehabilitation.

The bill introduces a classification system for prisoners based on age, gender, criminal history, and risk assessment.

The legislation includes provisions for high-security prisons and advanced surveillance systems to manage high-risk inmates.

The Societies Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2026 enhances transparency and accountability for societies in Punjab.

All registered societies in Punjab will now be covered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, aimed at modernising the prison administration system and aligning it with contemporary correctional practices.

While introducing the bill during the special session of the Vidhan Sabha here, Jails Minister Ravjot Singh mentioned that the proposed legislation aims to transform prisons from mere custodial institutions into centres of reformation, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Modernising Punjab's Prison System

He highlighted that the existing legal framework governing prisons, rooted in colonial-era laws, is outdated and inadequate to address present-day challenges.

The minister stated that the bill provides a comprehensive and humane framework to ensure safe custody of prisoners while upholding their dignity and fundamental rights.

It lays strong emphasis on correctional services, including education, vocational training, skill development and psychological counselling, to help inmates reintegrate into society as law-abiding citizens.

The minister further said the bill introduces a robust classification system for prisoners based on factors such as age, gender, criminal history and risk assessment.

Special provisions have been incorporated for vulnerable inmates, including women, transgender, elderly and persons with disabilities, ensuring their safety, dignity and welfare.

Enhanced Security and Transparency

Highlighting the security aspect, Singh noted that the bill proposes establishment of high-security prisons and dedicated high-risk zones within existing facilities to manage hardened criminals, organised crime offenders and other high-risk inmates.

Advanced surveillance systems, including artificial intelligence-based monitoring, biometric identification and modern scanning technologies, will be integrated to strengthen prison security and prevent illegal activities, he said.

The bill also focuses on transparency and accountability in prison administration by introducing structured mechanisms for inspection, grievance redressal and oversight.

The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services will be strengthened to ensure efficient implementation of policies and effective management of correctional institutions across the state.

In addition, provisions related to healthcare, sanitation, legal aid and communication facilities for prisoners have been significantly enhanced, the minister said.

The bill ensures access to adequate medical treatment, mental health services and legal support, in line with constitutional safeguards and human rights standards.

Societies Registration Amendment

The state assembly also passed the Societies Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2026, which is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and proper functioning of societies operating in the state.

Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora informed that this bill will modernise the regulatory framework governing societies, especially those engaged in health, education, sports, social welfare and charitable activities.

The amendments also bring all societies under a uniform, transparent regime ensuring responsible use of public funds and tax-exempt resources.

He highlighted that all registered societies in Punjab will now be mandatorily covered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, ensuring public scrutiny, transparency in decision-making and greater public trust.

Registrars have been empowered to seek any information or records from societies to ensure compliance with law and prevent misuse of funds or deviation from initial objectives.

Further, he stressed that in this bill, all societies will be required to renew their registration every five years to ensure active functioning, accurate records, and periodic verification of their objectives and management.

All existing societies in Punjab must re-register under the amended act within one year from its enforcement, bringing them under the new compliance and transparency framework, he added.