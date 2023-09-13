Naidu's Family Goes To Jail To See Him

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife, son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani leave Vijayawada Jail after meeting the former CM who imprisoned there for the next 14 days. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with a farmer at the inauguration of the first global symposium on farmers' rights in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Atishi meet senior citzens traveling on a pilgrimage to Rameshwaram and Madurai under a Delhi government scheme.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and other ministers at an emergency meeting over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut call on Nationalist Congress Party Founder Sharad Pawar Jayant Patil at Pawar's residence in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets victims of the Himachal Pradesh flood disaster in Manali.

