Naidu's Family Goes To Jail To See Him

By REDIFF NEWS
September 13, 2023 14:13 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday.

 

IMAGE: Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife, son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani leave Vijayawada Jail after meeting the former CM who imprisoned there for the next 14 days. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with a farmer at the inauguration of the first global symposium on farmers' rights in New Delhi.

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Atishi meet senior citzens traveling on a pilgrimage to Rameshwaram and Madurai under a Delhi government scheme.

 

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and other ministers at an emergency meeting over the Cauvery water-sharing issue.

 

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut call on Nationalist Congress Party Founder Sharad Pawar Jayant Patil at Pawar's residence in Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets victims of the Himachal Pradesh flood disaster in Manali.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
