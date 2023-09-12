How India Made Akshata Murty Feel!

N R Narayana Murthy. Sudha Murty.

Names many middle class and affluent Indians are familiar with.

Today, though, they are also known as the parents of Akshata Murty, who is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

While India has been buzzing for many months about the G20 Summit, it was the visit of 'India's son-in-law' and 'daughter' that drew much attention this weekend.

IMAGE: In a bright ankle length skirt that was brimming with flowers -- she contrasted it with a plain lilac shirt -- a beaming Akshata says hello to India.

Rishi too looked pleased to be making his first trip as PM to his wife's home country.

All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: While Rishi gets rid of his coat and rolls up his sleeves, Akshata opts for a pretty multicoloured dress; Britain's First Couple made sure they spent some time at the British Council hours after they arrived on Friday.

IMAGE: A beaming Akshata at the National Gallery on Saturday morning.

She looks like a little girl having fun in her marble print dress and happy hooped earrings.

IMAGE: Don't believe us? Take a look at her choice for the G20 dinner on Saturday evening.

Akshata is wearing a riot of lovely colours and she carries them off well.

Yes, the flowers are everywhere :)

IMAGE: What gorgeous diamonds! They would go well with a sari too.

Akshata doesn't believe in fancy hair-dos.

She leaves her straight black hair loose over her shoulders

IMAGE: For their visit to Delhi's Akshardham temple on Sunday morning, Akshata chooses a quiet green kurta is a perfect contrast to the bright pink palazzos and tasselled dupatta.

Just like this couple, na, who make a good team?

IMAGE: A closer look at that kurta... Akshata does seem to like flowers, doesn't she?

IMAGE: Can you ever go wrong with baby pink and gold?

Akshata and Rishi bid goodbye to India.

IMAGE: Is that how India made Akshata feel?

Thank you, Ms Murty, we are just as thrilled :)