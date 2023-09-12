News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How India Made Akshata Murty Feel!

How India Made Akshata Murty Feel!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
September 12, 2023 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

N R Narayana Murthy. Sudha Murty.

Names many middle class and affluent Indians are familiar with.

Today, though, they are also known as the parents of Akshata Murty, who is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

While India has been buzzing for many months about the G20 Summit, it was the visit of 'India's son-in-law' and 'daughter' that drew much attention this weekend.

IMAGE: In a bright ankle length skirt that was brimming with flowers -- she contrasted it with a plain lilac shirt -- a beaming Akshata says hello to India.
Rishi too looked pleased to be making his first trip as PM to his wife's home country.
All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: While Rishi gets rid of his coat and rolls up his sleeves, Akshata opts for a pretty multicoloured dress; Britain's First Couple made sure they spent some time at the British Council hours after they arrived on Friday.

 

Akshata Murthy

IMAGE: A beaming Akshata at the National Gallery on Saturday morning.
She looks like a little girl having fun in her marble print dress and happy hooped earrings.

 

IMAGE: Don't believe us? Take a look at her choice for the G20 dinner on Saturday evening.
Akshata is wearing a riot of lovely colours and she carries them off well.
Yes, the flowers are everywhere :)

 

Akshata Murthy and Rishi Sunak

IMAGE: What gorgeous diamonds! They would go well with a sari too.
Akshata doesn't believe in fancy hair-dos.
She leaves her straight black hair loose over her shoulders
 

 

IMAGE: For their visit to Delhi's Akshardham temple on Sunday morning, Akshata chooses a quiet green kurta is a perfect contrast to the bright pink palazzos and tasselled dupatta.
Just like this couple, na, who make a good team?

 

IMAGE: A closer look at that kurta... Akshata does seem to like flowers, doesn't she?

 

Akshata Murthy and Rishi Sunak

IMAGE: Can you ever go wrong with baby pink and gold?
Akshata and Rishi bid goodbye to India.

 

Akshata Murthy

IMAGE: Is that how India made Akshata feel?
Thank you, Ms Murty, we are just as thrilled :)

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
It's Sari Time At G20!
It's Sari Time At G20!
What Are Akshata And Rishi Up To?
What Are Akshata And Rishi Up To?
Is Britain Ready For Akshata Murty?
Is Britain Ready For Akshata Murty?
Have You Met Jawan's Janhvi?
Have You Met Jawan's Janhvi?
Why Anti-Defection Law Needs Scrutiny
Why Anti-Defection Law Needs Scrutiny
Nipah alert in Kozhikode after 2 'unnatural' deaths
Nipah alert in Kozhikode after 2 'unnatural' deaths
'BJP Thinks The Poor Don't Understand Democracy'
'BJP Thinks The Poor Don't Understand Democracy'

More like this

Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India

Akshata Gets Rishi Ready For India

What Sunak, Akshata did at Akshardham for 45 minutes

What Sunak, Akshata did at Akshardham for 45 minutes

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances