News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi Gets Biden, MbS To Shake Hands

Modi Gets Biden, MbS To Shake Hands

By REDIFF NEWS
September 10, 2023 11:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Would he? Wouldn't he?

Joe Biden hadn't shaken Mohammad bin Salman's hand when he visited Saudi Arabia -- a consequence of the deep anger in the US over the Saudi crown prince's alleged but inconclusively proven role in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's brutal execution at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The Biden snub has cost America plenty as MbS has swung his nation -- which he rules in all but title -- towards China.

Middle East watchers speculated if Biden would bite the bullet and greet MbS with a handshake.

Clearly aware of POTUS's reluctance, Narendra D Modi spotted the opportunity when Biden and MbS attended the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Watch carefully what happens next...

 

IMAGE: MbS greets Modi as he arrives to attend the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. Look at the expression on Biden's face. All photographs: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi looks towards Biden as if to say, 'Come on Joe, it's time to mend fences.'

 

IMAGE: MbS extends a hand as Modi looks to Biden for reciprocation.

 

IMAGE: Voila! The leader of the free world and the most powerful ruler in the Arab world shake hands, here and below, encouraged by Modi.

 

 

IMAGE: Modi and MbS applaud POTUS.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome hack?'
'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome hack?'
Why Jamal Khashoggi's death matters
Why Jamal Khashoggi's death matters
Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with MBS
Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with MBS
PHOTOS: Sunak, Akshata perform 'puja' at Akshardham
PHOTOS: Sunak, Akshata perform 'puja' at Akshardham
Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative, claims AP police
Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative, claims AP police
200 hrs, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 success
200 hrs, 300 meetings: How India achieved G20 success
G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma at Rajghat
G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma at Rajghat
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why This Road's Name Will Anger MbS

Why This Road's Name Will Anger MbS

Khashoggi's death was 'a plot gone awry': Trump

Khashoggi's death was 'a plot gone awry': Trump

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances