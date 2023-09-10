Modi Gets Biden, MbS To Shake Hands

Would he? Wouldn't he?

Joe Biden hadn't shaken Mohammad bin Salman's hand when he visited Saudi Arabia -- a consequence of the deep anger in the US over the Saudi crown prince's alleged but inconclusively proven role in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's brutal execution at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

The Biden snub has cost America plenty as MbS has swung his nation -- which he rules in all but title -- towards China.

Middle East watchers speculated if Biden would bite the bullet and greet MbS with a handshake.

Clearly aware of POTUS's reluctance, Narendra D Modi spotted the opportunity when Biden and MbS attended the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Watch carefully what happens next...

IMAGE: MbS greets Modi as he arrives to attend the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. Look at the expression on Biden's face. All photographs: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi looks towards Biden as if to say, 'Come on Joe, it's time to mend fences.'

IMAGE: MbS extends a hand as Modi looks to Biden for reciprocation.

IMAGE: Voila! The leader of the free world and the most powerful ruler in the Arab world shake hands, here and below, encouraged by Modi.

IMAGE: Modi and MbS applaud POTUS.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com