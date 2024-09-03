News
NDRF airdrops food, water in flood-hit Vijayawada

NDRF airdrops food, water in flood-hit Vijayawada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2024 14:37 IST
National Disaster Response Force teams and local officials on Tuesday began dropping food packets, water bottles and other basic necessities for people in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada on Tuesday.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the waterlogged Vijaywada city following heavy rainfall on September 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

As many as six helicopters and drones have been deployed for distribution of food, which also included biscuits, fruits and milk and medicines, an official press release said.

"National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, Central forces and district officials are distributing food, water and other necessities through helicopters," said the release, sharing pictures of choppers being loaded with relief material.

 

According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Ministers, IAS officers and IPS officers are engaged in relief activities ward-wise in the centrally located commercial city, where several neighbourhoods were inundated.

As part of the relief work, basic necessities are being accorded priority while 43,417 affected people have been moved to rehabilitation centres.

As many as 48 NDRF and SDRF teams are extending relief while 197 medical camps have been set up.

In the wake of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, several parts of the state received record rains which resulted in unprecedented floods with Vijayawada being the worst affected.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Floods Wreak Havoc In Andhra, Telangana
9 dead as heavy rains lash T'gana; 99 trains cancelled
Andhra rains: Vijayawada flooded, over 2.7L affected
GRP to re-arrest 3 men who attacked elderly Muslim
Lord's to host 2025 World Test Championship Final
Can Quiet Hiring Reduce Layoffs?
5-year-old injured in yet another wolf attack in UP
Scramble for food, milk in flood-hit Vijayawada

31 dead, lakhs homeless in AP, Telangana floods

