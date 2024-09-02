'Govt apathy': People scramble for food, milk in flood-hit Vijayawada

Scores of people scrambled for milk and food packets in flood-ravaged Vijayawada on Monday, and also complained about alleged government apathy towards their hardships in the past three days.

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Unprecedented torrential downpour over the past three days submerged multiple localities in the centrally located commercial city.

Inundated localities included Ajit Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony, LBS Nagar, Vambay colony and Ayodhya Nagar.

Other submerged areas included Madhura Nagar, Ramakrishna Puram, New Rajarajeswari Peta, Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Pipula Road, Payakapuram, Shanti Nagar, Prasanthi Nagar, Jakkampudi and Pathapadu.

Similar was the situation in Nainavaram, Chittinagar, Milk Project area, Bridge Peta and others.

Visuals aired on local TV news channels showed a woman lamenting to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that people were stranded for two days in Ajit Singh Nagar without drinking water.

She complained to him that no boat came to their rescue while another man standing in waist deep waters begged Naidu, who was touring the flood-affected areas for the third time on a boat, to understand their predicament.

"Please understand our situation sir (CM). We don't have water and food sir. Inundated till the first floor," the flood victim directly complained to Naidu.

People were seen wading through floodwaters carrying their children on shoulders to safety while an old woman lying on a mattress was seen being shifted over floodwaters by two persons. Some people tried to help themselves through the deluge using a rope.

As people waded through the floodwaters, some of them held on to some basic necessities in their hands and a large queue was formed at one of the flood-affected places to collect milk sachets and food packets.

"I came swimming for food packets but I did not get one," said a man to a local news channel while another complained that nobody came to help a group of stranded people whose pictures were shared with authorities.

At a large queue formed for milk packets, a flood victim complained that they did not have milk since Sunday morning and alleged that no help came their way from the government.

"These speed boats and NDRF teams are just roaming around. We came swimming. Some people are volunteering to help in private boats. Not getting anything from the government," he alleged.

Similarly, another flood victim said diabetes patients were not receiving any food supplies and questioned what was the need for the CM to tour the inundated areas as 'about 100 people are needed for his security alone'.

Meanwhile, several flood-affected people from Rajiv Nagar complained that nobody is caring for their locality. One man from this locality said he came to fetch some milk for children.

"Since yesterday we have had no rice or drinking water, no butter milk. We are not getting any supplies," said a woman passing by the line waiting for milk.

There was no immediate response from state government officials.

Life was completely thrown out of gear in Vijayawada following torrential downpours over the past three days and with more than 24 hours of power cuts in several parts of the city.

There was severe disruption to internet and mobile telephone connectivity, and long traffic jams disrupted normal life, including connectivity to Hyderabad.

Transportation within Vijayawada city and its vicinity is in a chaotic situation while there is no way to reach Hyderabad even through Khammam, except a slight possibility via the Piduguralla route.

"The flood waters situation is the same. Water levels reduced just a little and rainfall resumed. There are fears that power connectivity will not be restored until the water level subsides," M Sailaja, a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar told PTI on Monday.

Ajit Singh Nagar is one of the worst affected localities in Vijayawada, which bore the brunt of Budameru floods, a rivulet on the outskirts of the city.

Though many residents staying on the ground floors took refuge in the upper floor houses of neighbours, several of the flood-affected people could not sleep overnight as fans and air conditioning did not work, while children also suffered.

Many overhead tanks are empty and water could be pumped unless power is restored, while drinking water supplies are also diminishing in households.

"If the water level recedes, then we have to see if we can go and fetch some water. Still there is waist-deep flood water outside," Sailaja said, adding many relatives and friends of hers were trying to call to check on their welfare.

Further, the mobile phones of scores of people were not working due to exhaustion of battery power.

"Now I am sending messages one by one. A friend just called me. Though some friends offered to come and supply provisions, we told them that there is no accessibility even for that," said Sailaja, adding they were yet to cook breakfast and have to see what best can be done.