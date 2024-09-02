16 dead, lakhs homeless in AP, Telangana floods

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in Telangana while the unprecedented rainfall and floods in Andhra Pradesh over the past three days affected about 4.5 lakh people leading to the evacuation of more than 30,000 to relief camps.

IMAGE: A road got washed away due to the overflow of Palair Reservoir triggered by heavy rainfall, in Khammam, Telangana, September 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential rains lashed Telangana and the state government on Monday put the damage at Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates and sought an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre.

The incessant rainfall caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to agricultural crops and disruption of the state's rail and road links with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who were killed in the rain-related incidents, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-hit areas and to declare the floods as a national calamity.

An official release quoted Revanth Reddy as saying that the damage was to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

The CM held a meeting with ministers and officials at Suryapet as part of his visit to rain-hit areas.

IMAGE: Excess water from Palair reservoir being released in Khammam. Photograph: ANI Photo

State IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu told reporters that full details on the loss of life and others would be known after reports on damage are received.

The state government will submit a comprehensive report on the flood damage to the Centre, the release said.

Meanwhile, the flood-hit areas of Khammam presented a scene of extensive damage as household items were washed away and some items carried away by water were stuck to the gates of houses.

Residents of flood-affected areas narrated their woes to state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who visited them.

IMAGE: The railway track connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne washed away near Intakanne railway station in Mahabubabad, Telangana. Photograph: ANI Photo

In view of the forecast of rains in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Nirmal districts on Monday and Tuesday, the Chief Minister, who held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad earlier in the day, directed the Collectors and other officials of these districts to be alert and to shift the people in low-lying areas to relief camps if necessary.

He suggested setting up control rooms in district collectorates to monitor the situation.

Officials informed the CM that crops in over 1.5 lakh acres suffered damage as per preliminary estimates.

Revanth Reddy instructed officials to enumerate the crop damage so that ex-gratia can be announced expeditiously.

The chief minister directed that houses under the 'Indiramma' housing scheme for the poor be sanctioned for those whose houses collapsed due to the heavy rains.

IMAGE: Local people walk along the road that got damaged due to the overflow of Palair Reservoir. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also directed that issues related to traffic, supply of power and water and also sanitation be addressed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation without any delay.

An official of the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway said due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on the SCR network, as many as 432 trains were cancelled and 13 trains were partially cancelled. He said 139 trains were diverted till Monday afternoon.

A portion of gravel under the railway track near Kesamudram was earlier washed away due to floodwaters.

Restoration works were underway, he said.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other Railway officials reached the site and were monitoring the restoration work.

IMAGE: An overturned earth-moving machine in Khammam. Photograph: ANI Photo

The SCR official said train services are expected to resume on the Kazipet-Vijayawada section by the evening of September 3.

However, the restoration work may get delayed if rainfall and flood situation continues, he added.

Due to incessant rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, flooding and breaches were reported in Kazipet-Vijayawada section and five trains were stranded.

Over 7,500 passengers from these trains were brought to the nearest Railway stations in state-run RTC buses on Sunday evening and special trains were arranged to take them to their respective destinations, he added.

A large number of lorries were stranded on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Kodada as water was flowing on the road. The officials urged those travelling to Vijayawada to use the Narkatpalli-Addanki highway as an alternative.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visits the flood-affected areas following the heavy rainfall, in Vijayawada. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the affected areas in Khammam, following floods in rivulet Munneru, household items were washed away and some items carried away by waters stuck to the gates of houses. As water levels receded, the anguished victims began cleaning their homes and removing the slush.

Some residents said their valuables, including documents and academic certificates, were washed away. Some complained that they had no drinking water and food and that they did not get any help.

The agriculture minister told reporters that workers and also vehicles like tractors in the district are being deployed in Khammam to clean the roads and to restore electricity.

The district administration has been directed to distribute essential items to those affected by the floods, he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, nearly 4.5 lakh people were affected by the unprecedented rainfall and floods over the past three days, leading to the evacuation of 31,238 people to 166 relief camps.

IMAGE: A flooding railway track in NTR district, Andhra Pradesh, September 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The most affected districts included NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Eluru, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam, said an official press release on Monday.

Twenty SDRF and 19 NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Two more SDRF and nine NDRF teams are en route to Vijayawada, the worst affected place in the southern state where rains and overflowing rivulets wreaked havoc.

As per the request of Guntur and NTR district administrations, the Indian Navy agreed to deploy two choppers for search and rescue operations in the affected areas; one of which has already arrived in Vijayawada, said the release.

The southern state also requested for six helicopters to airlift stranded people and drop food packets, along with 10 NDRF and 40 motor boats for search and rescue operations in the affected districts.

As many as 39 livestock, which include sheep and buffaloes, lost their lives in the state while 5,300 poultry birds died in Palnadu district.

Thirty eight fishing boats were fully damaged or lost, six partially while 61 minor irrigation tanks suffered breaches in NTR district, four in Guntur and eight in Eluru.

Budameru, a rivulet on the outskirts of Vijayawada suffered breach at six places, one at Kavuluru and four in Santhinagar.

Three 33 kv electric poles were damaged in Guntur district and 12 sub-stations were affected.

Further, 1,067 km long roads were damaged, floodwater overflowed at 129 places, 20 trees were uprooted and the natural calamity caused 110 traffic interruptions.

Nearly 1.50 lakh hectares of agriculture crops were damaged in 20 districts, besides 13,920 hectares of horticultural crops.

Water supply was restored at Pedakakani in Guntur district after a summer storage tank was breached.

Meanwhile, Pulichintala project in Bapatla discharged 5.43 lakh cusecs of floodwaters by 8 am on Monday.

Under the municipal administration and urban development department, 180 areas were inundated across the state, while 286 km long roads were also damaged.

Likewise, 48.2 km long storm water drains and 6,901 street lights were damaged, along with five municipal school buildings and 21 km long water pipelines.

At Prakasam Barrage, 11.3 lakh cusecs of floodwaters were discharged by 8 am on Monday.

So far 15 people have died in Andhra Pradesh due to rain-related incidents in the past three days, following unprecedented rainfall caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the government said on Monday.

According to an official release, five people died at Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada due to landslides and one person each at Vijayawada Rural, G Kondru mandal and Reddygudem mandal. They all belong to the NTR district.

"Five deaths in Guntur district. One teacher and two students travelling from Uppalapadu to Namburu were washed away in a local stream and an 80-year-old woman died when boulders fell on her in the first ward of Mangalagiri town," the release said.

Further, it said that another person was washed away in Kondaveedu stream at Ponnekallu village in Guntur district.

Besides rain-related deaths, three children drowned in Prakasam district's Markapuram division when they went swimming, the release said.