Nagpur Riot Case: Key Accused Arrested In Death Of Irfan Ansari

Fahim Khan, a key figure in the 2025 Nagpur riot case, has been arrested in connection with the death of Irfan Ansari, marking a significant development in the investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Fahim Khan, a key accused in the Nagpur riot case, has been arrested.

The arrest is in connection with the death of Irfan Ansari during the March 2025 Nagpur riots.

The riots were triggered by rumours of a 'chadar' being burnt during VHP protests.

Irfan Ansari succumbed to injuries sustained during the violence near Geetanjali Talkies.

Fahim Khan was previously booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other acts related to the riots.

Nagpur riot case key accused Fahim Khan has been arrested in connection with the death of one Irfan Ansari during the violence that rocked Vidarbha's largest city in March last year, a police official said on Thursday.

Background Of The Nagpur Riots

Violence erupted in Nagpur city on March 17, 2025, after rumours spread that a 'chadar' or cloth with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Incidents of stone-pelting and arson took place in several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel including three deputy commissioners of police injured.

Details Of Irfan Ansari's Death

Ansari (39) was attacked near Geetanjali Talkies in Mahal area, and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Mayo hospital, the official said.

In connection with Ansari's death, a case was registered against unidentified persons and later Fahim Khan was named as an accused, the official said.

Arrest And Legal Proceedings

"A team under inspector Sanjay Mendhe arrested Fahim Khan during a late-night operation. He will be produced in court on Friday," the official added.

Khan was earlier booked by Ganeshpeth police under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Arms Act, and others related to incitement and unlawful assembly in connection with the riots.

He was granted bail in the case in July last year.