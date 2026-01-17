HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nagpur riots key accused's wife wins civic polls on AIMIM ticket

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
January 17, 2026 00:59 IST

The wife of the key accused in the 2025 Nagpur riots case has won civic polls on an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen ticket from Nagpur.

IMAGE: Counting of votes underway for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections at a counting center, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, January 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Alisha Khan (29) won from ward number 3 in Ashi Nagar zone of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation defeating Bhagyashree Kanatode of BJP.

Alisha is the wife of Minority Democratic Party (MDP) city chief Fahim Khan, key accused in the violence that erupted here on March 17 last year following rumours that a chadar' with religious inscriptions had been burnt during Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protests demanding removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

 

Fahim Khan had been booked by Ganeshpeth police under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), Explosive Substances Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Arms Act. He is currently out on bail.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won six seats in Nagpur.

Former AIMIM Vidarbha president Shahid Rangoonwala said people had sympathy with Alisha Khan and Fahim Khan whose house was razed unconstitutionally.

"Fahim Khan had been working among the people for a long time. People have put faith in Alisha Khan and voted against the injustice meted out to the him," Rangoonwala claimed.

Source: PTI
