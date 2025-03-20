HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition

Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 16:10 IST

x

The cyber police have booked local leader Fahim Khan, a key accused in the Nagpur violence, and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media during the unrest here, officials said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

These six persons are among 50 accused against whom the cyber department has registered four First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence in Nagpur on Monday, they said.

The cyber crime department has also asked for information from Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube authorities about 230 profiles on their platforms and sought for them to be blocked, DCP Cyber Crime Lohit Matani said at a press briefing.

 

As soon as the department gets the information, the accused will be identified and arrested, he said.

The official said their probe has indicated that misinformation was spread initially after some videos were shared on social media, which fuelled violence further and then more videos "glorified the violence".

Six persons, including Minority Democratic Party (MDP) city head Fahim Khan, have been booked for sedition in the cyber police's FIRs, Matani said.

Rumours about a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence on Monday.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at the police, and attacking houses.

Matani said Khan edited a video of a protest against Aurangzeb's tomb, and circulated it (on social media) and he had also shared videos of "glorification of the violence".

The four FIRs have been registered in connection with the creation of provocative videos of protest against Aurangzeb's tomb and their circulation to instigate violence.

Besides, clippings of violence were shared (on social media) to incite more riots.

Also, indecent posts were shared which further instigated the violence, and videos of the riots and chants (made by some people) were glorified to trigger more violence, Matani said referring to the FIRs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nagpur violence: 140 online posts with objectionable content identified
Nagpur violence: 140 online posts with objectionable content identified
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held
Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence
Aurangzeb's tomb declared a 'no drone zone' amid violence
Nagpur violence: Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis
Nagpur violence: Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Found Love After 50

webstory image 3

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

VIDEOS

Video: Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! 2:27

Video: Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley!

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali temple0:28

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali...

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive info' with Pak woman5:50

Ordnance factory staffer held for sharing 'sensitive...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD