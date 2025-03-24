Nagpur violence: Key accused's house demolished

Civic authorities are on Monday demolished the illegal portions of a house of Fahim Khan, a key accused in the Nagpur violence who has been booked for sedition, after he failed to remove the unauthorised structure.

IMAGE: House of Nagpur violence accused Faheem Khan being demolished in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI on X

Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), is among the over 100 persons arrested for the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17.

A few days back, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Khan, citing various lapses and lack of the building plan approval (for his house), sources said.

The house, located at Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar area in Nagpur, registered in the name of Khan's wife, they said.

MDP city chief Khan is currently lodged in a jail.

The violence erupted on March 17, after rumours spread that a 'chadar' with religious inscriptions had been burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The clashes resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, injured.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses.

"My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly," said Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Ministry.

The CM said those who circulated inflammatory content would be charged as co-accused for their role in inciting violence.

Fadnavis also said it was too early to comment on a foreign or Bangladeshi link to the riots as the probe was underway.

"However, the Malegaon connection can be seen (in violence) as one of the accused belongs to a political party from Malegaon who could be seen helping rioters," he said without taking the name of Fahim Khan, arrested for sedition.