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Man Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 86 Lakh In Navi Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 03, 2026 10:57 IST

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A man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai after being caught with mephedrone worth Rs 86 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Navi Mumbai for possession of mephedrone.
  • The seized mephedrone is valued at approximately Rs 86 lakh.
  • The accused was found with 344 grams of the illegal substance.
  • The arrest was made during a police patrol in the Ulwe area.
  • The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police have arrested a man after seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 86 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, officials said on Sunday.

While patrolling around 2 am on Saturday, a police team spotted a suspicious individual near a housing complex in the Ulwe area.

 

Upon checking, the accused was found in possession of 344 grams of mephedrone (MD) valued at around Rs 86 lakh, an Ulwe police official said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

The accused, identified as local resident Ravi Khatik, was arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that two persons had handed over the contraband to him for sale, the official said, adding that a search was on for them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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