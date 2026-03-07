Nagaland Minister Urges Stronger Efforts to Tackle Gender Inequality

Nagaland's Minister C L John champions women's empowerment by urging stronger collective action to combat gender-based violence and promote equal opportunities at the International Women's Day celebration.

Nagaland Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change C L John on Saturday called for stronger collective efforts to address gender-based violence and unequal opportunities, stating that such issues remain major barriers to women's empowerment.

Speaking at the state-level celebration of International Women's Day in Kohima under the theme "Rights, Justice, Action: For All Women and Girls", the minister said the day is not only about celebration but also about recognising the sacrifices, struggles and achievements of women in every sphere of life.

The programme was organised by the Department of Social Welfare, Nagaland, in collaboration with the Nagaland State Commission for Women, Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Directorate of Women Resource Development and the Kohima Municipal Council.

John highlighted that Naga women have always played a crucial role in shaping society, describing them as the backbone of families, villages and communities.

From agricultural fields to marketplaces and from classrooms to hospitals, he said, women continue to contribute tirelessly to the progress of the state.

He also noted encouraging progress in women's participation in governance and leadership, pointing out that Nagaland currently has two women members in the state assembly and one representing the state in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister also recalled the contribution of pioneer leader Rano M Shaiza, the first woman Member of Parliament from Nagaland, whose leadership paved the way for future generations.

Addressing Gender-Based Violence

At the same time, John stressed that issues related to gender-based violence must be addressed urgently, stating that such acts are violations of human rights and obstacles to gender equality.

He urged society to create an environment where every girl child in Nagaland can grow with confidence, dignity and equal opportunity.

Advisor for Social Welfare, Wangpang Konyak in his address said the theme of the 2026 celebration calls for concrete steps to advance women's rights and remove barriers to progress.

He said the Nagaland State Commission for Women has been actively promoting women's empowerment and gender equality by engaging with various institutions and stakeholders since its inception.

He also highlighted that the Commission instituted the NSCW Awards in 2021 to recognise women achievers who have made significant contributions towards the upliftment and empowerment of women in Nagaland.

The awards aim to recognise excellence, inspire younger generations and promote gender equality across different sectors.

While noting that Nagaland has often been cited as one of the safest states for women according to the National Crime Records Bureau, Konyak acknowledged that crimes against women and girls have been increasing over the years.

He therefore called upon society to confront the reality of violence, encourage the involvement of men and boys, and work collectively to end gender-based violence.

Delivering the keynote address, Social Welfare Secretary, Limawabang Jamir said that the One Stop Centre in the state has handled more than 1,800 cases related to violence against women since 2016, many of which remain underreported due to stigma and lack of support systems.

He also highlighted initiatives under the Mission Shakti scheme aimed at ensuring women's safety, security and empowerment.

The programme also featured felicitation of Self Help Group achievers under the Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission, as well as municipal and Anganwadi workers for their service, along with the presentation of the NSCW Achievers Awards to women who have contributed significantly to society.