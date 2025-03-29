Operation Brahma: India Rushes Relief To Myanmar

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft is loaded with relief material at the Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar.

An Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid under Operation Brahma is also headed for the port of Yangon.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, '#OperationBrahma gets underway. First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar.'

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X, 'Operation Brahma: India hands over the relief material to Myanmar. The first consignment of relief material was formally handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon today.'

IMAGE: Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid under Operation Brahma is headed for the port of Yangon, here and above.

IMAGE: The IAF C-130 J aircraft arrives at Yangon airport with humanitarian aid for Myanmar.

IMAGE: India's Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur with Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and others after the IAF C-130 J aircraft arrived at Yangon airport.

According to the MEA, two more aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar and will fly from the Hindon Air Force Station soon.

