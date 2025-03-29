HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Operation Brahma: India Rushes Relief To Myanmar

Operation Brahma: India Rushes Relief To Myanmar

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 29, 2025 19:52 IST

x

India sends relief material to Myanmar

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft is loaded with relief material at the Hindan Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar.

An Indian Air Force C-130 J aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines, landed in Yangon on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid under Operation Brahma is also headed for the port of Yangon.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, '#OperationBrahma gets underway. First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar.'

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X, 'Operation Brahma: India hands over the relief material to Myanmar. The first consignment of relief material was formally handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon today.'

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

IMAGE: Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid under Operation Brahma is headed for the port of Yangon, here and above.

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

IMAGE: The IAF C-130 J aircraft arrives at Yangon airport with humanitarian aid for Myanmar.

 

India sends relief material to Myanmar

IMAGE: India's Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur with Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and others after the IAF C-130 J aircraft arrived at Yangon airport.

 

According to the MEA, two more aircraft are being loaded with relief material for Myanmar and will fly from the Hindon Air Force Station soon.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured
Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,000; over 2,000 injured
India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar
India sends NDRF team, relief to quake-hit Myanmar
Building Collapses In Minutes After Quake
Building Collapses In Minutes After Quake
Tremors in Kolkata, Imphal after strong quake in Myanmar
Tremors in Kolkata, Imphal after strong quake in Myanmar
'Ensure your home is earthquake ready'
'Ensure your home is earthquake ready'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Malaika, Tamannaah Dazzle At Fashion Week

webstory image 2

The Hidden Realms Of 10 Amazing Indian Caves

webstory image 3

Rampur Among 8 Dazzling Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport0:26

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport

Malaika turns heads in Lakme Fashion Week1:45

Malaika turns heads in Lakme Fashion Week

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 694, 2140 injured2:01

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 694, 2140 injured

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD