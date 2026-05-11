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Accused In Road Rage Murder Shot After Attacking Cop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 14:50 IST

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A road rage incident in Surat, Gujarat, led to the fatal stabbing of a minor, resulting in a police shooting of the suspect after he allegedly attacked an officer.

Key Points

  • Rahul Jogi, wanted for the alleged murder of a minor in a road rage incident, was shot by police in Surat.
  • Jogi allegedly attacked a constable with a knife while attempting to escape arrest.
  • The road rage incident reportedly stemmed from a minor collision between Jogi and the victim, Anurag Pawar.
  • Pawar, who worked at a mobile shop, sustained fatal stab wounds during the altercation.

A man wanted for allegedly killing a minor boy in a road rage incident was shot in the leg by police on Monday after he attacked a constable with a knife in a bid to escape in Gujarat's Surat city, officials said.

Following the murder in the Limbayat area on Sunday, the accused, identified as Rahul Jogi, was hiding in the same area, prompting police to launch a search operation, they said.

 

Police Apprehend Road Rage Suspect

The police traced the accused to Mithikhadi in the Limbayat area early on Monday.

However, when the security personnel attempted to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attacked constable Mukesh Bagul with a knife, Limbayat police inspector D D Chauhan said.

The inspector said he then fired two rounds in self-defence using his service revolver, one of which struck Jogi's right leg.

The accused and the injured constable were shifted to the hospital, the police said.

Details of the Road Rage Incident

According to the police, Anurag Pawar, aged 17 years and 11 months, a resident of Gadodara, was travelling on a motorcycle around 9 pm on Sunday with a man to collect payment for a mobile shop where he worked.

"Prima facie, it appears that Rahul Jogi attacked Anurag Pawar following a quarrel arising out of a minor collision. Further details, including whether the two shared any personal enmity, will emerge after questioning the accused," Inspector Chauhan said.

During the quarrel, Jogi allegedly inflicted two stab wounds on the victim's chest and thumb. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, as per the FIR.

The police have registered the FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Gujarat Police Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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