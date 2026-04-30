Murder Suspect Arrested After Shootout In Delhi

A murder suspect who allegedly used minors to commit violent crimes was arrested in Delhi after a dramatic shootout with police, highlighting concerns about juvenile involvement in serious offences.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suraj, a murder suspect accused of exploiting minors for violent crimes, was arrested in Delhi after a police encounter.

During the arrest, Suraj allegedly fired at police, hitting a head constable's bulletproof jacket.

The suspect is linked to a murder case where a man was fatally stabbed in Wazirpur Industrial Area.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridge, and a stolen scooty from the suspect.

Several other accused, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the murder case.

A murder suspect who allegedly uses minors to execute violent crimes was arrested after a brief encounter with police in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, officials said.

The accused, identified as Suraj (26) alias Kake alias Kana, was apprehended near Prembari Pul early Wednesday, they said. He was wanted in a murder case registered a day earlier.

Details of the Police Encounter

According to police, when signalled to stop, the accused abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape. "He suddenly turned back and fired at the police team at close range. The bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, narrowly averting a serious injury," a senior officer said.

Police said the accused attempted to fire again, but his weapon malfunctioned, following which the team fired a warning shot and then shot him in the leg to neutralise the threat before apprehending him. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Evidence Recovered and Further Investigations

A country-made pistol, one live cartridge, empty shells and a stolen scooty were recovered from the spot, police said, adding that a separate case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act has been registered.

The arrest is linked to a murder case reported on April 29, when a group of assailants attacked two men near a Mother Dairy booth in Wazirpur Industrial Area following a quarrel. One of the victims, Deepak, sustained stab injuries and later succumbed at hospital.

Involvement of Juveniles in the Crime

Police said Suraj allegedly instigated a juvenile to carry out the stabbing, exploiting legal leniency for minors. Several other accused, including the juvenile in conflict with law, have been detained and are being questioned.

The accused has previous involvement in a case of attempt to murder and is suspected to be part of a group that uses juveniles to execute violent crimes. Further investigation is underway.